This weekend, check out free events for the kids, a lantern festival, movies, outdoor music and more.
Everyone 🎉
Summer Kick-Off! Family Funday at the Farmers Market
Heirloom Farmers Markets, Trail Dust Town, Cirque Roots are teaming up for a family fun Friday event. The morning features 15 local food vendors, live music, petting zoo, prize wheel, lawn games, and a kid’s area with hula hoops. Plus, face painting available from Desert Rainbow Kristi and a free petting zoo hosted by The Rockin' Star Ranch. There will be $6 wristbands that will give you unlimited access to the ferris wheel, carousel and train.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, June 7, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Wristbands are $6
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: June 7, Friday 5:30- 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Sign your kids up for fun, themed My Gym Tucson summer camps (Sponsored)
When school is out, My Gym Tucson is in, with entertaining summer camps for kids ages 2-12. Each week is a different, kid-friendly theme like: "Frozen," "Ninja," "The Avengers," "How to Train Your Dragon" and more.
Kids stay active with games, activities and crafts so campers are always moving, having fun and never bored!
When: May 27 through Aug. 9
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Rd., 520-514-9192
Find pricing and more summer camp info here; follow My Gym Tucson on Facebook here.
Pima Animal Care Center Adoption Event at Bookmans
PACC will be bringing a variety of adoptable dogs of different breeds and ages. Plus, PACC will be waiving adoption fees and only charging the licensing fee of $19.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rock For Paws
Hard Luck Hounds AZ finds loving homes for lonely dogs. Come experience world-class celebration of the music in this benefit concert to raise money for dogs in need. Featured bands include Live and Let Die: A Tribute to Paul McCartney and The Jack.
Where: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: $20-$31, register here.
Tucson Sky Lantern Festival By Light The Night
Hang out by the lake to watch the soft glow of the lanterns as they fill the sky. Festivities include a challenge course, corn hole, face painting and vendors.
Where: Silverbell Lake
When: Saturday, June 8, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $55 adults, $15 ages 6-12 and lanterns are $15.
Family Day at the Tucson Museum of Art
Families and friends will be inspired by Josef Albers and her creative themes of geometric abstraction, color, and minimalism. Those that attend will be printmaking using recycled materials.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee at La Encantada
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features Rat Rods-Roadsters, Hot Rods and T-Buckets.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School with Guest Conductor Toru Tagawa. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, June 9, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hi-Octane Nights at Tucson Mall
Cruise to the mall to see some beauties. Trophies will be awarded to several categories. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PACC.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series
Bring family and friends out for a free night of entertainment and lawn games for all ages. Water and soda will be available for purchase from the Oro Valley Historical Society.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 7, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to Haboob, formerly Jazz Telephone. These performers will have you bouncing in your chair as they play their sax, organ, bass and drums.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
Luau Open House
Play Moana-themed games and enter to win great prizes at My Gym Tucson. while getting out of the heat. All are welcome and members are encouraged to bring their friends.
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 8, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $5
Summer Kids Events: BrainStem
The audience will get their hands on some dry ice bubbles. The event also includes poor man’s liquid nitrogen, industrial fog machine, and lasers.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Pre-K Yoga and Ayurveda Circle
This is a yoga class for preschoolers. In this class parents will learn age-appropriate yoga poses, breathing exercises, and play yoga games. Class will wind down with savasana and foot rubs. Bring your mats!
Where: EmBody Tucson, 131 E. Speedway
When: Friday, June 7, 9:30-10:15 am.
Cost: $8 per family, ages 2-5.
Adopt a Beanie Pet at Our Play Place
Come, sit, and stay for play and adopt a furry friend to take home with you! You will get to choose from a variety of TY Bennie Babies, decorate a perfect house, make a collar and fill out an adoption certificate for your furry new friend.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, June 8, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $17, register here.
BFF 💃🏻
Krispy Kreme Donut Dunk
Casa Marana will have a special lineup of beers that will pair perfectly with the mouth-watering Krispy Kreme donuts. Bubbas Burgers food truck will be at the bar in case you need something extra.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191
When: Friday, June 7, 6-11 p.m.
Cost: The event is free to attend, but bring some money for some brews.
Summer Self Defense Class
Ladies prepare to defend yourselves. Free and open to anyone interested in learning self defense.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Canada Drive
When: Friday, June 7, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Wednesday Night Track at Pima Community College
Join the Tucson Track Club for a free workout at the college. Your workout includes a core warm up and an assigned track workout for either walking, jogging, or running followed by a cool down and core workout.
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
When: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sunset Rooftop Yoga
Join YogaOasis on the rooftop for colorful scenic views and yoga. Afterward, check out the Lookout Bar & Grill for yogi specials. Remember to bring your mat or towel.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Sunday, June 9, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6 per person.
Movies🍿
Sensory Friendly Film: Aladdin
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: ASSA provides a total of 50 tickets to families attending this film.
Early Man
Bring the kids and watch an animated movie starring some funny cave men that aren't too bright. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Fifth Element at Casa Film Bar
Get ready for flying taxis, blue divas, robots and a mission to save the world at the Casa Film Bar. Molecular Munchies food truck will be on site if you get hungry.
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn.