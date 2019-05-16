This weekend is the start of outdoor movies and concerts. Also: check out the Tucson mural tour and forum; our Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups kicks off at Bookmans with a blind date with a book; a family fun day in Oro Valley; and more!
Everyone 🎉
Community Mural Forum and Mural Tour
Downtown murals have become destinations and landmarks, bringing thousands of people downtown. Join the community as they discuss the mural program and its future. This discussion will include brief presentations from this year's downtown muralists.
Where: Downtown library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Sunday, May 19, 2-4:30 p.m. (the walking tour begins at 4:30 p.m.)
Cost: Free
Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups Kick-Off
#ThisIsTucson is launching the 2019 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups with a super cool kick-off event at the midtown Bookmans. Come pick up the full-color checklist and a #ThisIsTucson sticker and bookmark. We've also partnered with Bookmans Entertainment Exchange to send you on a blind date with a book.
Bookmans has ordered copies of most of the challenge titles, and they'll be wrapped in brown paper with a few clues jotted down on the covers. Purchase the one that sounds most intriguing to you, see which title you get and let the reading journey begin!
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spend some time with the Tucson Botanical Gardens' magical butterflies before May 30 (Sponsored)
Butterfly Magic is a fully immersive experience that surrounds you with rare live butterflies, tropical plants and orchids in bloom. Butterfly Magic is located inside the Cox Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion greenhouse. With a constantly changing and growing display, and new varieties of Butterflies being added regularly, Butterfly Magic is never the same experience twice!
When: Open every day until May 30. The exhibit will reopen in October.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: Included with regular admission.
Find more info here.
Kids Ninja Warrior Course at Reid Park
Bring out your Young Lions and Ninja Warriors this amazing event! The event will be a 3K (1.25 miles) with 10 crazy fun and challenging obstacles. We will have lanes appropriate for the very little ones as well as the older crowd.
All Young Lions will receive a premier swag pack.
When: Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: $60, with discounts available here.
Tails & Ales
Roll to a wet dog event with your pup for ice cold beer and a good time. HSSA and the Tucson Roller Derby Team are hosting a dog wash fundraiser. Watch your pup get washed by roller derby skaters while you get some goodies from Barrio Brewing Co. If you buy a custom Tails & Ales pint glass, you get $1 off your beer.
Where: Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St.
When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $15 regular wash or $40 VIP wash (includes a VIP bandana, custom pint glass, line-cutting privileges, and doggie goodies).
Family Fun Day at Oro Valley Aquatic Center
Oro Valley Aquatic Center is hosting a Sunday Family Fun Day every Sunday throughout the summer. Each Sunday Family Fun Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and costs just $5 for a family up to six members. Please be mindful of pre-existing facility closures.
Where: 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Sundays, May 19 to Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 per family (6 person max per family)
Udall Park Concerts
Enjoy a cool evening under the stars while you listen to music played by Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work, while the Los Streetlight Curb Players play live music from the main stage. If you get hungry, stop by Molecular Munchies and Kababeque Indian Grill food trucks for tasty food or grab a drink at Tucson Hop Shop.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 18, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bibbity Bobbity Boutique $5 Dress Sale
Shop for non-prom dresses for a steal of a deal to help raise money to buy dresses for girls that want to be a princess for a night at prom.
Where: Junior League of Tucson, Inc., 2099 E. River Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but $5 a dress.
Black Cat Bones at Tucson Premium Outlets
Black Cat Bones is grooving their way to the outlet mall to bring you entertainment and rhythm. Listen to signature mixes of classic blues and rock with R&B, featuring smooth vocals and blues jams.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 18, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Arizona Balalaika Orchestra with guest conductor Enrique Feldman. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family, friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 19, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
2019 Iron Chef Tucson Competition
Who will be the next Iron Chef? Meet the Chefs competing for the chance to battle Iron Chef Tucson 2018 winner Brian Smith from Maynards Market and Kitchen in the competition. Three judges will blind taste a featured dish prepared by each of the Chefs.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Sunday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Keep Tucson Sketchy: Episode 2
Prepare for a full funny experience — featuring live comedy, music, funny videos and more.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 at the door.
Kids🎈
Southern Arizona Swim Fest
Swim Fest begins May 16 and continues through Aug. 1. This community event is focused on teaching children 3-12 and guardians with their children 6 months to 2 years old the basics of water safety. Every child that attends Swim Fest will receive vouchers for eight free YMCA swim classes.
Where/When: Thursdays, May 16 to Aug. 1. You can find the schedule here.
Cost: Free and no membership required. Plus, eight free additional classes after child and parent complete a scheduled Swim Fest class. Register here.
Family Fiesta Summer Reading Kick-Off
Help kids get tuned into reading during summer break with this fun event. Get a free book, meet Curious George and Clifford, stories with Make Way for Books, visit the Bookmobile, free seeds from the Seed Library and craft projects.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kid's Paint Day at HSSA
Creative Juice is getting paint happy at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Kiddos ages 6-11 are invited to paint a pet-themed painting on a 11x17 canvas, guided by Creative Juice instructors. Parents are also invited and can get in on the paint action as well.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: $25-$30
BFF 💃🏻
Pajama Ball 2019
Dress down in your jammies and tennies for an awesome girls night on the ranch. Ladies will get to shop around with 15 vendors, like a boudoir photographer, pure romance vendor, scentsy vendor and more. Live music will be playing while you sip on cocktails and join in with a 50/50 raffle to support Wings for Women.
Where: Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde
When: Friday, May 17, 6-11 p.m.
Cost: $25, get your tickets here or at the door (still $25); $15 bottomless margarita wristbands available for purchase.
Yappy Hour at Playground Bar & Lounge
You and your pup will go barking mad over Tito's handmade vodka, swag and complimentary dog biscuits from HUB Ice Cream Factory. In addition to the tasty treats and goodies, pup movies will playing in their cool patio for you and you pup to enjoy together. $1 from each Tito's drink purchased goes to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Monday, May 20, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: Free for family, friends and pups.
Pound and Pour at The Boxyard
Make some noise exercising with the Tucson Pound Pros. This 45-minute class is followed by a refreshing mimosa.
Where: The Boxyard, 238 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $10 cash, includes a refreshing mimosa after class.
Rooftop Yoga with YogaOasis at Playground
Do yoga while taking in the one of the best views of the city. Food and drink specials will be available after class.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Tuesdays during the month of May from 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6, bring your mat.
Giant Saguaro
Time to paint your favorite prickly friend, the saguaro. Grab a friend and follow step-by-step instructions while you sip some wine.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29
Movies🍿
Game of Thrones at Sky Bar
The Sky Bar is breaking in their new 4K HD projectors with the final season of Game of Thrones. Drink specials will be available for purchase and don't forget your free popcorn too.
Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, May 19, 3-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, guests under 21 must have legal guardian present.
Drive-in Movies on the Driving Range
Hang out in a golf cart or bring a chair for a Disney classic at the driving range. Please leave your pets at home, but bring something to sit on.
Where: 23 W. Calle Concordia
When: Saturday, May 18, 7:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Relax with your family in the open air and watch some zoo animals get into trouble. The screening will be on Hippie Hill at Himmel Park. The You Sly Dog food truck will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, May 17, 7-8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Chicken Run at Flowers and Bullets
Watch a quirky film about chickens trying to escape the farm for freedom. Please bring your own seating.
Where: Flowers and Bullets, 3538 E. Ellington Place
When: Saturday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free. In the event of poor weather, this outdoor screening will be moved to an indoor venue nearby (ramada).
Free Movie in Marana: The Emoji Movie
😃💩🖐️📽️🌳 Bring something to sit on or borrow a chair at the event. Sweet Sensations Ice Cream and Candy will be on site with treats.
Where: Saturday, May 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
When: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free