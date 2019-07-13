At some point this year, you'll be planning your kiddo's birthday party.
We're here to help with a giant list of 55 birthday party venues. The list originally published in 2018, so we updated it with new prices and venues. If we're missing anything, email apitteng@tucson.com
Outdoor Venues
Address: 1400 E. Sixth Street
Cost: $35 per hour for the shallow end
Package details: Have a pool party at the University of Arizona's Campus Recreation Center. Rent the shallow end for just $35 per hour. Add the deck of the pool for an additional $20 per hour.
Address: Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.; Thad Terry Pool, 7770 N. Shannon Road and Wade McLean Pool, 12000 W. Emigh Road
Package details: The Summer Party Zone is a program of Pima County that allows you to have a party, gathering or barbecue for $50. It's offered during public swim which means you don't have the whole pool to yourself. But, it does mean lifeguards are there at no additional charge.
The $50 price includes paid admission for 30 people and exclusive use of the Party Zone, which has grass and a permanent ramada for up to three hours. You'll have to bring your own tables, chairs and refreshments.
Address: 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $100-$399
Package details: There are three packages to choose from. All packages are for a maximum of 65 people. The basic package is $100 and just includes the space, which is a park setting and picnic tables for two hours.
The amusement package is $249 and you get the unlimited access to the carousel, ferris wheel and the train, two 10x10 foot shade tents and 10 picnic tables.
The deluxe package is $399 includes everything above, but its 3 hours. Plus you get four additional tables, a third third 10x20 foot shade 10x20 tent, two misting fans or two heaters and $25 worth of wooden nickels to use next time.
You can add an old fashion popcorn wagon for $75 for two hours and gold panning for $2 per child.
Plus, whoever has a party here can buy wristbands for $6 to get unlimited access to the rides, a ticket to the stunt show, admission into the museum and admission into the haunted house that evening.
More info: 520-296-4551, ext. 9 or go here
Parks are located all around Tucson. Find a park through this link. You can rent ramadas, which are usually equipped with barbecue grills, or a meeting or conference room. Many of the conference rooms have kitchens.
Cost: Ramadas are $15 for city residents or $20. Room rentals vary. Click here for a full list.
Details: You provide everything for the party. The city website has a list of approved vendors for jumping castles and other amusements to add to your party. You'll get the ramada for five hours.
More info: 791-4873, option 3 or go here
The county parks also offer ramada rentals. Search the website here for parks near you.
Cost: $25
Details: You provide everything for your party. Rental is for the full day use of the ramada only. Some parks do allow jumping castles or kiddie train vendors. Click here for a list of approved vendors.
More info: 520-724-5000 or go here
You can also reserve a ramada or field at a park in Marana. Find a Marana park at this link.
Cost: Standard ramadas are $12 per hour. A group ramada is $30 per hour.
Details: If you're going to have beer or wine for the grownups, you have to get a permit at Marana Parks and Recreation Administration Office. It'll cost you $25. You can reserve your ramada online.
You are allowed to have a jumping castle, but you must use one of the approved vendors. Click here to find one.
More info: 520-382-1950
Address: 4001 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Ramada rental at the club is $70; $35 for members and there's a $100 minimum food and drink order required.
Package details: You get three hours, plus tables, chairs, paper plates, cups, napkins, utensils and a serving staff. If you're using the pool and there is no lifeguard on duty at the time of the party, one will be put on duty at the cost of $25 per hour. You must order food from the club restaurant, but you can bring your own cake and ice cream.
More info: 795-6960 or go here
Address: 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $250-$300
Package details: The first hour to 90 minutes is dedicated to activities such as games, gourd painting, animal masks, making seed packets, a photo scavenger hunt, feeding chickens, playing with worms, planting seeds, harvesting veggies, garden tour, story time or problem solving games. The second hour is reserved for opening presents and cake and ice cream. Bring your own food, drinks and cake.
More info: Email joannemikovich@email.arizona.edu
Address: 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $200
Package Details: Two hours in the Pavillion, two six foot tables with plastic covering, 16 folding chairs, plastic cups, plates, forks and napkins, free admission to the gardens for party attendees, 10 percent discount in the gift shop the day of the party and set up and break down of the event area. Bring your own food and cake.
For an additional $50 you can add on the Butterfly Experience, where the kids will be able to get a behind the scenes tour of the Butterfly Magic Exhibit. The birthday child might be able to help release the butterflies.
More info: Call 520-326-9686, ext. 29
Artsy venues
Address: 7545 S. Houghton Road, suite 101
Cost: $250
Package details: Ten kids get two hours of studio time with a craft or painting led by an instructor. You bring your own cake, drinks, etc. Choose from crafts and paintings the studio has. You can ask for a custom craft for an additional $50 per sample. Additional guests are $20 each. The Craft Revolt can come to your house, as well. but, that will cost $350.
Address: 3226 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: $110
Package details: Two hour party for up to ten kids ages 6 years and up. After demonstrations, kids get to make their own clay pieces. The demo piece is given to the birthday child as a gift. You can opt to have pieces fired or glazed for an additional $5 each. You provide decorations and food. Reserve at least two weeks in advance.
More info: 520-792-6263
Address: 40 W. Broadway
Cost: $100 per hour
Package details: You get access to the studio and shaded patio, hands-on art experience and kindness skill-building game, photo opportunities, bean bag toss and Pin the Bell on the Ben's Bell. You have to bring your own food and drinks. Add Be Kind goodie bags for $4 each. They come with a 2-inch sticker, bumper sticker, pencil, three kindness coins and five kind notes.
Info: Go here
Address: 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $190; $150 for members for parties of ten children or less.
Package details: Includes two hours of gallery activities and an art-making project. Choose from printmaking, comic book art, clay mosaics or sculpture, drawing, painting with acrylic or mask making. Bring your own food and cake.
More info: 520-624-2333 ext. 120
Address: 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $20 per person, with minimum of eight children
Package details: Each party is two hours. You'll get painting supplies, studio space, paper goods, art instruction and a gift for the birthday child. You can choose from existing children's paintings or a custom one can be created for a $25 fee. Bring your own food, cake, drinks and decorations. The studio will open 30 minutes before the party so you can set up.
More info: 520-359-6675 or go here
Address: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway and Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $100 deposit. Pottery pieces are individually priced and not included in deposit.
Package details: Party includes two hours in the private party room for ten painters, party assistant, commemorative plate, party invitations and thank you cards, VIP pass for birthday child. You provide food, drinks and cake. Pottery pieces will be ready for pick up five days after the party.
Address: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $18-$45 per guest
Package details: All packages include a furry friend to make and take home for each guest, a party leader, party games and activities and party hats. The birthday child gets a special heart ceremony and a light-up cupcake keepsake. The Super Smiles package comes with a furry friend that costs up to $12 and a tee and is $18 per person; Fantastic Fun comes with a $16 furry friend and one clothing item and costs $25 per guest; Awesome Adventure comes with a $25 furry friend, one clothing item and a drawstring backpack and costs $35 per person. The Ultimate Experience comes with a furry friend that costs up to $35, one clothing item, one footwear item, one sound and a drawstring backpack. It costs $45 per guest.
More info: 520-888-9218
Address: There are four to choose from. Click here for a list and map.
Cost: $120 for up to eight guests. $10 for each additional guest
Package details: Includes craft supplies, eight blank invitations and thank you notes, a drawstring party bag for the birthday child, team member to lead craft activities and use of the Michaels classroom. There are themes to choose from, broken down by age groups. For ages 4-6: Enchanted Lands, Sea Treasures and Monster Bash. Ages 7-10: Robot Squad, Under the Sea, Unicorn Fantasy, Slime Time, Epic Emoji Party. Ages 10 and up: A Whole Lamma Love and Unicorn Whimsy. For an additional $25 you can add face painting.
Bring your own refreshments, plates, cups and silverware.
Address: 4811 E. Sunrise Drive and 7954 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $225
Package details: Parties are 90 minutes long with one hour for music or dance and a half hour for cake and presents. There is a 15 guest maximum and parties are offered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. You can have a themed music or dance party. Some ideas: Princess Fairy, Hip Hop, Dance party from your favorite decade, Drum Circle Party, "Frozen" Song party.
The studio will provide a music or dance teacher to direct the party and they will help you set up the decorations you bring and clean up after the party. Bring your own cake and drinks.
Active play venues
Address: 3951 W. Costco Drive
Cost: $175 to $275
Package details: There are three parties to choose from. The "It's All Yours" package is for up to 20 children and includes 2 hours of private play time, freedom to bring decorations and party food, help setting up and cleaning up and a free return pass for the birthday child. Save a few bucks by having a mini morning party for up to 15 children. You get 90 minutes of playtime and a dozen doughnuts. Plus you can bring in your own decorations and party food.
Address: 1702 E. Prince Road
Cost: $250
Package details: The Bubblemaker Birthday Party is for kids who are at least 8 years old. They'll get to use scuba gear to breathe underwater and swim around in shallow water. The Dive Shop provides cake, drinks and ice cream for up to ten kids, custom invitations mailed to guests, party favors and decorations, underwater photos of all guests and the use of real scuba gear and supervision from PADI instructors and dive masters.
More info: 520-326-2424 or go here
Address: 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop
Cost: Starting at $209 (Tip: Take advantage of its Value Party Times)
Package details: Pump it Up has several packages to choose from and different prices for different days of the week. The Classic Party package includes time in each of the two inflatable arenas, plus time in the party room to sing happy birthday, cut the cake and open presents. You can bring dry snack foods and veggie and fruit trays. Meal food must be ordered through Pump it Up.
More info: 520-888-9198
Address: 330 S. Toole Ave.
Cost: Starting at $199.99
Package details: The basic package includes two hours of jump time with up to ten jumpers, jump socks, table coverings, plates, cups, utensils, napkins, two large pizzas, two bottles of soda, set up and clean up and gift for birthday child. The upgraded package comes with all of that plus two large one topping pizzas, a water bottle for each jumper and a Get Air t-shirt for birthday child.
More info: 520-624-5867
Address: 3931 W. Costco Drive
Cost: There are three packages to choose from — Won-Derful for $175, Twice as Nice for $275 and Triple Treat for $415.
Package details: The Won-Derful package includes one hour of jump time for 12 jumpers, foam pit pass, reserved table for the group, free return jump pass for birthday child, host for set up and clean up. You have to bring paper products and utensils. The Twice as Nice package includes two hours of jump time for 12 jumpers, foam pit pass, two 16" pizzas, three pitchers of soda, host for set up and clean up, choice of colored table cloth, paper products and utensils, t-shirt and return jump pass for birthday child, a pair of jump socks for every jumper and shoutout to the birthday kid. The Triple Threat package includes all of that except you get three hours of jump time, three pizzas, five pitchers of soda, 12 small Icees and a decorative balloon centerpiece.
More info: 520-219-8486
Address: 1702 E. Prince Road
Cost: $450 for two and a half hours
Package details: Includes exclusive use of the swimming facility, two lifeguards for up to 20 swimmers 18 and younger and clean up. Bring your own food, drink and decorations.
More info: 520-638-8040 or go here
Address: 7670 E. Wrightstown Road
Cost: There are two packages — Main Gym $240 and Expansion Gym is $213. Both are for up to 13 guests plus the birthday child.
Package details: Parties in the main gym are for bigger or older kids. There are foam pits, tumble trak and jumping castles. Parties in the expansion gym are best for littler kids and include an inflatable tumble trak, in ground trampolines and preschool sized equipment. All parties include on hour gym time, 30 minutes in the lobby, a personal party host and coaches with a seven to one student to coach ratio, a gift for the birthday child and party invitations. Bring your own food and drinks.
More info: 520-628-4355
Address: 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $450 for up to 20 players for the Fundamental Party package
Package details: Use of gym and lobby for up to two hours, tables and chairs, three coaches to help coordinate activities, covered outdoor eating space, tables, chairs, full size refrigerator and freezer. Parties are available Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday. Bring your own food.
More info: 520-623-3904 or go here
Address: 7980 E. 22nd Street
Cost: $114.95 for up to ten skaters
Package details: You must pay for a ten person minimum. It includes admission, skate rental, unlimited soda, two reserved tables and a birthday host. You may bring your own birthday cake and decorations, but if you want other food, you have to purchase it at the snack bar. Budget tip: There are discount rates for weekday afternoon and early evening parties, when the same party will cost $84.95.
More info: 520-298-4409
Address: 11085 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $130 to $370
Package details: 90 minute to two hour parties, coach, table, chairs and t-shirt for the birthday child. You bring your own food and decorations. For $170 you can get either get two hours of gym time and one coach for up to seven kids or 90 minutes of gym time for eight to 14 kids and two coaches. Parties can be scheduled on weekdays before 3 p.m. or on weekend afternoons or evenings.
More info: 520-744-6180
Address: 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $270-$470 (All birthday packages are 50% off through Aug. 31, 2019)
Details: All packages include set-up, decorations, service of refreshments and cleanup, as well as activities, relays, rides, songs, puppets and more. There are three packages to choose from.
More info: 520-514-9192
Address: 400 W. Speedway
Cost: $150-$615, depending on number of guests
Details: Parties are two hours. You get to choose up to three activities, including aerial silks, trapeze, lyra, sling, tightwire, globe walking, Rola bola, juggling, poi and spinning plates. Bring your own food and drinks.
More info: 928-814-9637
Food and sweets venues
Address: 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: $16.99 per child
Package details: Fuzziwigs provides invitations, up to 90 minutes in the party room, a personal party host or hostess, decorated tables, make your own candy bar with toppings, candy scavenger hunt, child's drink, party size Dippin Dots, set-up and clean-up. There are add-ons like cupcakes, pitchers of soda and cotton candy that you can get for extra fees.
More info: 520-790-0851
Address: There are several locations around Tucson. Click here for a map.
Cost: Starting at $9.99 per child
Package details: You get pizza, video game tokens, soda and a dedicated party host.
Address: 6125 E. Speedway
Cost: $13.99-$23.99 per child
Package details: Three packages are offered. All of them include a table for two hours, tablecloth, paper plates, utensils and a dedicated server or host, two slices of pizza and unlimited drinks, tokens to play games and a ticket blaster experience for the birthday child.
More info: 520-745-8800
There are several McDonald's locations in Tucson. Click here for a map.
Cost: $12-$15 per child
Package Details: The basic Happy Party package costs $12 per child and includes a party host, 90 minutes of fun, games and prizes, food and drink selection from the Happy Meal menu, invitations and party hats and a celebration pack. Chocolate sponge birthday cake is available starting at $15.
More info: Call your local restaurant. Click here to find one.
Educational venues
Address: 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Two packages to choose from — The Party, which is $225; $180 for members and The Celebration, which is $275; $220 for members.
Package details: The Party is for up to 20 guests. You get two hours in the birthday room, a Discovery Guide led activity, children's museum latex balloons and table covers. The Celebration is for up to 30 guests. You get two hours in the Fiesta Room, two Discovery Guide led activities, children's museum latex balloons and a table cover. Kids have full access to the museum with both party packages. Note: You must bring your own food for both packages. Reserve two to three months in advance.
More info: 520-792-9985, ext. 113
Address: 11015 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101
Cost: $200-$350
Package details: Parties are scheduled to start before the museum opens or after it closes on Saturdays and Sundays. Parties can be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There are two party packages to choose from. Both packages are for two hour parties.
Party Palooza is for up to 30 people. You get one Discovery Guide led activity of your choice, children's museum latex balloons and table covers. It costs $250 or $200 for museum members.
Party Extravaganza is for 50 people. You get two Discovery Guide-led activities, children's museum latex balloons and table covers. It costs $350 or $275 for members.
Activities include limbo, musical chairs, rainbow foam, glitter tattoos and slime. Both packages come with free downloadable invitations.
More info: 520-792-9985, ext. 113
Address: 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $10 per guest
Package details: You get two hours in the upstairs special events room, choice of red or blue table covers, access to all science center exhibits, free roam of the mineral museum and a planetarium show. You can add on a slime science demonstration for $25 or a liquid nitrogen demonstration for $45. You have to bring your own food, drinks and decorations. Tip: You must book at least two weeks in advance.
Party time slots are 6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and or 3 p.m. Saturdays and noon or 1 p.m. Sundays.
More info: 520-621-4516
Address: 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
Cost: Starting at $250
Package details: Private use of party room for 90 minutes for up to 20 adults and 16 children, craft activity, scavenger hunt in the Enchanted Realm Gallery, treat bags, tables and chairs, vinyl tablecloths, centerpieces, cups, plates and plastic cutlery and party music.
More info: 520-881-0606 ext. 100
Address: 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: Starting at $300
Package deal: Personalized print-at-home PDF invitations, all day museum admission for up to 15 guests, 90 minutes of playtime in Packrat Playhouse, reserved picnic tables, event staff help before and during the party, refrigerated storage for birthday cake, tracking booklets for the kids, birthday t-shirt for the birthday child and an educational activity.
More info: 520-883-2702
Address: 414 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: $199
Package details: Celebrate for two hours next to Engine 1673 with up to 30 guests. The package includes tables, seating, table covers, balloons, an engineer kit for the birthday child, coloring pages and chalk fun. Parties are two hours with an extra hour for set up. The museum handles set-up and clean up. Bring your own food and drinks. For an extra $75 Fun Farm Choo Choo, which is a motorized kids pull train, can provide rides for children for one hour. You can also add an arts and crafts table for $25 for a half hour.
More info: 520-623-2223
Address: 4800 W. Gates Pass Blvd.
Cost: $50 plus admission of $7 per adult or $3 for children ages 12 and under during museum hours or $325-$850 for use of the entire museum after hours.
Package details: You can book the facilities during or after museum hours. Set up is allowed one hour before your event and cleanup must be done by 11 p.m. You get museum admission, as well as the use of tables and chairs in the dining area, which seats 80 people and use of the wildlife theater. You provide your own caterer and cake. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit applied to the cost of your rental and due at the time of booking, as well as a $100 damage deposit, which is applied to the cost of your rental if there is no damage. Final payment is due three days before your event.
More info: 520-629-0100, ext. 385 or go here
Animal venues
Address: 2405 W. Wetmore Road
Cost: $8 per child
Package details: Pay $8 per child and receive a tour of the farm, pet some animals and get free use of the birthday room where you can have cake and presents. P.S. You can also have the petting zoo come to you if you're having the party at home.
Address: 3250 E. Allen Road
Cost: $300; $275 for members
Package details: Parties are two hours for up to ten children. The kids will get an hour and a half of supervised open animal interactions, hand-led horse rides, hay ride, private party professionals and your choice of indoor room or outdoor tables. Bring your own food and drinks. All birthday parties are held on Sundays at 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
More info: 520-298-9808
Address: 8050 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $325-$775
Package details: There are six packages to choose from. The Petting Zoo Party is two hours for up to 15 children and includes a petting zoo, picnic area, outdoor grill and play area for $325.
The Cart Ride or Lead Line Pony Party includes the party house, outdoor grill, lawn play area, choice of miniature horse cart rides or two lead line ponies or one of each. The party is two hours for up to 15 children and costs $345.
Find more package info here.
More info: office@therockinstarranch.com or go here
Address: 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $25 per person
Package details: Free zoo admission for attendees, buffet options, dedicated party attendant, Animal Sippers, cookies, animal masks, one carousel ticket for each guest, a birthday gift for the birthday child, cupcakes, reserved party area for 90 minutes, unlimited lemonade and water, plates, napkins, cutlery.
More info: 520-326-8999 or go here
Address: 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd.
Cost: $250; $225 Hand-in-Paw Kids Club members
Package Details: Three hour party for up to 20 guests with additional adult chaperones, visits with Pet VIP dogs and Monty the Python, your choice of one craft and one activity, table cloths, cups, plates, napkins and flatware, decorations, tables and chairs, goodie bags, naming opportunity for one adoptable animal, birthday certificate and Facebook photo and recognition.
Fun and games venues
Address: 406 N. Church Ave.
Cost: $25 per person. The price does go down if you're filling a room to at least 75 percent capacity.
Package details: There's not a specific party package but you can book an escape room for up to 15 people at Ace of Escape. Rooms range from easy to difficult. Each experience is about an hour long and is chock full of puzzles to complete, hints to solve and riddles to figure out.
Address: 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: There are two packages — Mini Mania for $15.75 per person and Birthday Blast for $20.25 per person.
Package details: Mini Mania includes one small soda, one round of mini golf, one attraction ticket — go karts, bumper boats or laser tag — and four tokens for batting cages or video games for each kid, 50 minutes in the private party area, paper goods and party hostess. Plus, the birthday child gets 30 seconds in the Ticket Twister.
The Birthday Blast package includes two hours of unlimited use of bumper boats, go karts, laser tag and miniature golf, four tokens for batting cages or video games, 50 minutes in the private party area, 30 seconds in the Ticket Twister for the birthday child and one small soda for each child, paper goods and a party hostess.
Note: You cannot bring in outside food and drinks. Both packages include free downloadable invitations.
Address: 221 E. Wetmore Road
Cost: $168-$264
Package details: There are four packages to choose from with various perks. All packages come with a reserved table for 90 minutes, a slice of pizza or hot dog for each person, two pitchers of soda, plates, napkins and utensils and free downloadable invitations. Each package also comes with access to at least one attraction and $5 of arcade play and has an 8 person minimum.
The Gold Party Package costs $264 and is dubbed best value on the Funtasticks website. It comes with everything above as well as a 3-hour wristband for Cactus Springs, Go-Karts, Bumper Boats, Mini-Golf, Kiddie Land and one game of Laser Tag.
More info: 520-888-4653 or go here
Address: 221 E. Wetmore Road
Cost: $128-$160 with an 8 person minimum
Package Details: There are two packages to choose from. The Cactus Springs party package is $160 and includes an all day water pass, a reserved table for 90 minutes, host or hostess, slice of pizza or hot dog per person, two pitchers of soda, plates, napkins and utensils and free downloadable part invitations.
The Weekday Special costs $128 and is for parties that take place Monday-Friday. It includes three hours of Cactus Springs water park and everything mentioned above except for a host or hostess.
Address: 4385 W. Ina Road
Cost: $9.95-$19.95 per person
Package details: There are four packages to choose from. We're highlighting our two favorites. The Pebble Package is $9.95 per person with an 8 person minimum and includes one hour of bowling, shoe rental, one slice of pizza and one small soda per person and ten arcade tokens per person.
The Club Bedroxx package is the most popular party for ages 10 and up. This party package is held on Friday and Saturday nights from 7-9 p.m. It comes with two hours of cosmic bowling, shoe rental, two slices of pizza and a small drink per person, a hostess and ten tokens per person. It costs $16.95 per person with an 8 person minimum.
More info: 520-744-7655 or go here
There are four bowling centers to choose from. Click the link above for locations.
Cost: $44.99 per lane before 6 p.m.; $54.99 per lane after 6 p.m.
Package details: All parties come with two hours of bowling, shoe rental and 25 tokens per lane. Add a hostess for two hours for $25, a decorating package for $14.99 or a pizza package for $19.99.
Address: 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Starting at $270
Package Details: All parties include two hours, a certified party captain to run the party, paper products, lemonade and water, tables and chairs, set up and clean up and a J birthday bag for the birthday child. You can choose from a variety of package themes: indoor play space, bouncing party celebration, sports party, swimming party, splash park, cooking, clay or ceramics or water inflatable or giant obstacle course inflatable. Parties are booked on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or Sundays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Movie theaters
There are three locations to choose from — Century 20 El Con and XD, Century Gateway 12 and Century Park Place 20 and XD.
Cost: Go here to get a quote
Package details: You must have a minimum of 20 people to book a party. You get one admission ticket and one Movie Snack Pack per person and one hour of auditorium rental time before or after the movie.
Address: 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
Cost: $100 per hour
Package details: Host a gaming party on the big screen. You can bring your own PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or rent one from the theater. These parties can be scheduled Monday-Thursday or before noon on weekends.
There are also birthday packages into public showings for a minimum of ten guests. It comes with a movie ticket per person and a kid's combo per person. Go here for more details.
Party add-ons
Whether you're having your party at home or one of the above venues, there are vendors who come to you to add a little something extra to the day. Here are a handful of them.
Cost: $300
Details: Your party host will come to your location of choice for two hours for up to ten children. The kids will get free play with the giant tub of Lego bricks, interactive model building, Lego games, Duplo blocks for younger child, build a mini figure to take home, custom mini figure and Bricks 4 Kidz t-shirt for the birthday child, party bag, invitations with envelopes.
Cost: $225-$350
Details: Great if you're having a reptile, bug or other animal-themed party. The company has a wide range of animals from exotic bugs to capybaras. A 45-minute bugs only show costs $225. A one-hour small petting zoo is $350. For $10 more, they'll bring food for the kids to feed the animals.
Cost: $175 - $300
Details: Magic services vary depending on location, age of child and number of attendees. Packages feature comedy, magic, puppetry, storytelling and free gifts for all the kids.
Cost: $99 - $299
Details: As You Wish Parties brings themed characters to your party. Its two most popular packages are: "Magic Hour Meet-and-Greet," which costs $99 and includes one princess or themed character of your choice for one hour, a live singing performance, twirling and dancing, princess, prince or superhero lessons, photo opportunities and participation in singing happy birthday and cake ceremony.
"Happily Ever After" costs $299 and includes two themed characters or princesses for two hours, princess makeovers or face painting, themed games, themed crafts, live singing performance, princess, prince or superhero lessons, photo opportunities and participation in singing happy birthday and cake ceremony. You can add on a photographer, story time, additional characters or a coronation ceremony for additional fees.
Cost: $50-$180
Details: This professional princess and character entertainment company offers three packages and add-ons, including a face painter and a Coronation Tiara and Scroll.
The "Singing Telegram" package is a 20 minute visit for $50. It includes one to two songs from a character and a presentation of a royal scroll which you can have personalized, a wishing tone presentation and photos with the character.
The "Wish Upon a Star" package costs $80. It includes one character and assistant for 30 minutes, meet and greet, short story time, one or two songs, photos and autographs, happy birthday around the cake and final hugs and good byes.
Face Flip Facepainting
Cost: $75 per hour
Details: Services provided include face painting, glitter tattoos, hair feathers, hair chalking, henna and body art.
Cost: $200
Details: 40 minute puppet show with live music.
More info: 520-444-5538