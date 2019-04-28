Hot Weather

Ithel Lopez, 3, makes some big splashes while cooling off at a splash pad in Catalina Park on Wednesday June 14, 2017. Weekend temperatures are expected to hit triple-digits.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Splash pads are opening and temps are supposed to climb to the 90s next week, which means we're already dipping our toes into summer. 

The city opened public splash pads earlier this week and the county opens theirs on April 20. 

Pools open May 25, so be on the lookout for our handy list next month. 

We'll also keep you updated on the progress of the new splash pads being installed at Reid and Palo Verde parks. 

Let us know if we missed any of your favorites. 

Catalina Park Splash Pad

Where: 925 N. Fourth Ave., in Catalina Park

Info: A simple splash pad with lots of space for the kids to cool off with water squirting from above and below. It's in a park, so there's also a playground, grass and trees. 

Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad

Where: 2536 N. Castro Ave. in the Balboa Heights Park

Info: Water shoots from the ground and from an aboveground feature in this small fenced-in splash pad. It's at the park so there are trees and grass outside of the fence. 

Rachael Helfrick joins in the fun with her son Eliot, 4, as Marana opens the town’s second splash pad on Aug. 30, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The new splash pad is located at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park at North Silverbell and North Cortaro roads.

Splash Pad at Marana Heritage River Park

Where: 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Info: Free public facility with several fun water features, shade and seating. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more. 

The Tucson Jewish Community Center Splash Park

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Info: The Tucson J has a LOT of things to do there. The splash pad is super fun and has colorful spraying features and a mini slide. If you're not a member, you can get a day pass for $10 and stay a while. The splash park is open Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Go here for info.

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Where: 23 W. Calle Concordia

Info: The splash pad is located in the Aquatic Center. It is shaded and has lots of fun features. Kids 3-and-under are free, but if you have older kids (4-17) it'll cost $5 or $4 if you're an Oro Valley resident. Admission includes swimming pool. Click here for hours and events. 

Katy Bailey gets hit by a column of water Thursday, July 9th, 2009 at the splash pad at Picture Rocks Community Pool 5615 N. Sanders Rd. 

Picture Rocks Splash Pad

Where: 5615 N. Sanders Road

Info: There are multiple water features, shaded benches and lots of grass. Go here for info. Opens April 20.

Brandi Fenton Splash Pad

Where: 3482 E. River Road

Info: Brightly colored spray arches, water geysers and other water features. There are ramadas and grass in the park. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go here for info. Opens April 20.

Warden Family Splash Pad

Where: 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.

Info: It's adjacent to the Manzanita pool and features water cannons, sun spray, ground sprays and a big tsunami dumping bucket.  Hours are Saturday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go here for more info. Opens April 20.

