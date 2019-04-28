Splash pads are opening and temps are supposed to climb to the 90s next week, which means we're already dipping our toes into summer.
The city opened public splash pads earlier this week and the county opens theirs on April 20.
Pools open May 25, so be on the lookout for our handy list next month.
We'll also keep you updated on the progress of the new splash pads being installed at Reid and Palo Verde parks.
Let us know if we missed any of your favorites.
Where: 925 N. Fourth Ave., in Catalina Park
Info: A simple splash pad with lots of space for the kids to cool off with water squirting from above and below. It's in a park, so there's also a playground, grass and trees.
Where: 2536 N. Castro Ave. in the Balboa Heights Park
Info: Water shoots from the ground and from an aboveground feature in this small fenced-in splash pad. It's at the park so there are trees and grass outside of the fence.
Info: Free public facility with several fun water features, shade and seating. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Info: The Tucson J has a LOT of things to do there. The splash pad is super fun and has colorful spraying features and a mini slide. If you're not a member, you can get a day pass for $10 and stay a while. The splash park is open Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Go here for info.
Where: 23 W. Calle Concordia
Info: The splash pad is located in the Aquatic Center. It is shaded and has lots of fun features. Kids 3-and-under are free, but if you have older kids (4-17) it'll cost $5 or $4 if you're an Oro Valley resident. Admission includes swimming pool. Click here for hours and events.
Where: 5615 N. Sanders Road
Info: There are multiple water features, shaded benches and lots of grass. Go here for info. Opens April 20.
Where: 3482 E. River Road
Info: Brightly colored spray arches, water geysers and other water features. There are ramadas and grass in the park. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go here for info. Opens April 20.
Where: 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
Info: It's adjacent to the Manzanita pool and features water cannons, sun spray, ground sprays and a big tsunami dumping bucket. Hours are Saturday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go here for more info. Opens April 20.