A race between vaccinations and more contagious coronavirus variants has begun in Arizona (copy)

Of the few cases of the U.K. variant that have been detected in Arizona, one patient seemed to have contracted it here in the state, while it’s likely the others contracted it while traveling, LaBaer said.

The other new variant here has spread further through the state than the U.K. variant. It originated much closer to home, in Southern California. While it’s also referred to by its place of origin, scientists know it as B.1.427 or B.1.429.

It has not been identified in Pima County, but Engelthaler said TGen is working with Pima County to screen more positive test samples for it.

Other variants from Brazil and South Africa have not been detected in Arizona yet. Both of those variants have a mutation that might reduce the efficacy of the vaccine, LaBaer said. He added that the vaccine still works for these variants, just not as well.

Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health, warns that just because we haven’t detected them yet doesn’t mean they’re not already here.

“We’re not looking very hard,” he said.