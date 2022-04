El programa sobre salud de bebés de Arizona que busca ser modelo en EEUU

For more information about Health Start in Pima County, visit tucne.ws/1k95

Learn more about the Arizona Agenda

The Star's Caitlin Schmidt teamed up with Rachel Leingang of the Arizona Agenda to report this story.

Arizona Agenda is a political insider newsletter that focuses on the effects of political decisions and the people behind them. Its goal is to help Arizonans better understand the state’s political scene and how the government works so they can make informed decisions and hold their leaders to account.

To learn more or to subscribe, visit arizonaagenda.substack.com/