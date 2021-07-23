FOR ESTRELLA Where to buy flour tortillas, Tucson's most iconic cultural marker. 17 tortillerias de harina, mapped (copy)

“Flour tortillas are unique to Tucson because they are unique to Sonora, in a relationship that supersedes the border,” she said. When Spanish colonizers came to the region five hundred years ago, they introduced wheat to Indigenous groups, who at the time had lacked a winter crop. The Sonoran wheat had an unusually high elasticity in its protein, making a perfectly stretchy tortilla.

“[Sonorense, Tucsonense] call it a burro because it’s an object of cargo. You would put on a donkey lots of things you need to transport. A burro, a burrito, becomes a sort of holding, where you can pile up a real hearty meal,” Alvarez said.

Although the heritage Sonoran wheat fell out of favor with the industrialization of agriculture, home cooks and tortillerias across Tucson have been maintaining a special texture in their dough that mimics the Sonoran wheat’s unmatched stretchiness.

“When Tucson Meet Yourself started in the 70s, it was a novelty to have a home cook demonstrating how she made a tortilla. It’s about the feel of the dough — she’d touch it and say, it needs a little more water,” Alvarez said. “You could Google any recipe, but ultimately it’s more of an art than a science.”