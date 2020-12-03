Nuestra Salud: 4 razones por las que vale la pena vacunarse contra la influenza

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW
Aunque ahora se sienta como si hubiera pasado una década, en el 2019 la influenza era una de las mayores preocupaciones que tenían las agencias de salud pública. La influenza infecta a millones de personas en todo el mundo y provoca la muerte de 35,000 estadounidenses cada año.
Lamentablemente, en la era del COVID-19, estos números parecen asombrosamente pequeños y muchas personas se preguntan por qué todavía hay un esfuerzo para que todos se vacunen contra la influenza este año. A continuación, presentamos algunas razones por las que vale la pena salir (con cubrebocas, por supuesto) para recibir su vacuna este año.
1) Ayuda al sistema de salud: El COVID-19 ha traído una presión increíble a nuestros trabajadores de la salud, desde médicos y enfermeras hasta el personal de apoyo que mantiene los hospitales en funcionamiento. En estados como Arizona, nos hemos acercado alarmantemente a tener nuestras unidades de cuidados intensivos y camas de hospital a plena capacidad. Recibir su vacuna contra la gripe significa que usted o su familia no terminarán en un centro de atención de urgencia donde pueda estar expuesto al COVID-19 o, peor aún, necesitar atención más seria que pueda no estar disponible.
2) ¡Tener gripe es horrible! El escurrimiento nasal o dolores de estómago que tuvo hace dos inviernos no fueron la gripe. Es posible que se haya sentido mal, pero para la mayoría de las personas, la influenza viene acompañada de fiebre alta, escalofríos, dolores corporales como si lo hubiera atropellado un camión y varios días en cama demasiado horribles como para incluso ver Netflix. Incluso si no tiene que ir a recibir atención médica, es probable que tenga cosas más importantes que hacer este invierno que haber deseado recibir la vacuna contra la gripe en noviembre.
3) Protege a los más vulnerables: Si bien todo el mundo puede contraer la gripe, es probable que los más jóvenes y los muy mayores se enfermen más y tengan los peores resultados. Al recibir su vacuna, también crea una burbuja protectora alrededor de ellos, y aún mejor, ellos también deberían recibir su vacuna contra la influenza.
4) ¡El 2020 ya ha sido bastante malo! Usar cubrebocas, lavarse las manos y el distanciamiento social se han convertido en una rutina pero, aunque la salud pública espera que esto resulte en una temporada de gripe más leve, simplemente no podemos estar seguros. ¡Lo que sí sabemos es que las vacunas contra la gripe funcionan! Y tener ambos, COVID-19 e influenza al mismo tiempo (los estudios han demostrado que esto sucede), es la última forma en que alguien quiera terminar este año.
Existe mucha información errónea sobre las vacunas contra la influenza. Es importante recalcar que al vacunarse contra la influenza usted no contraerá la enfermedad por la vacuna. Por algo todos están ansiosos y con tantas esperanzas de que se desarrolle una vacuna segura y eficaz para el COVID-19. Las vacunas son una de las herramientas más importantes que tiene la salud pública para combatir enfermedades. Ponga de su parte para apoyar a su comunidad, su familia y a usted mismo ... ¡Vaya a vacunarse contra la influenza pronto!
Why Should You and Your Family Get a Flu Shot?
In what now feels like a decade ago (you know, 2019), influenza was one the biggest concerns public health agencies had. The flu infects millions of people around the globe and leads to the death of about 35,000 Americans every year. Sadly, in the age of CoVID-19 these numbers seem numbingly small and many people may be wondering why there is still a push for everyone to get their flu shot this year. Here are a few reasons why it’s worth to get your shot this year.
(1) Helping out the healthcare system. CoVID-19 has put an incredible strain on our healthcare workers from doctors and nurses to the support staff that keep hospitals running. In states like Arizona, we have come alarmingly close to having our intensive care units and hospital beds at full capacity. Getting your flu shot means you or your family will not end up at an urgent care where you may be exposed to CoVID-19, or worse, in need of more serious care that may not be available.
(2) Having the flu is miserable! The runny nose or stomach pains you had two winters ago wasn’t the flu. You may have felt bad, but for most people, influenza comes with high fever, chills, body aches like you have been hit by a truck and several days in bed too miserable to even binge watch Netflix. Even if you don’t end up having to go to a healthcare provider, you likely have more important things to do this winter than wishing you HAD gotten that flu shot in November.
(3) Protect the most vulnerable in your life. While everyone can get the flu, the very young and the very old are likely to get the most sick and have the worst outcomes. By you getting YOUR shot, it creates a protective bubble around them as well – even better, they should get their shots too.
(4) 2020 has been bad enough! Wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing have all become routine, but while public health hopes this will make our flu season more mild, we simply can’t know for sure. What we do know is that flu shots work! And having BOTH CoVID-19 and Influenza at the same time (studies have shown this to occur) is the last way anyone wants to end this year.
There is a lot of misinformation about flu shots out there. You won’t get the flu from the shot. There is a reason everyone is so hopeful for a safe, effective vaccine for CoVID to be developed. Vaccines are one of the most important tools public health has to fight disease. Do your part for your community, your family and yourself…go get your flu shot soon!
Dr. Kristen Pogreba-Brown, PhD, MPH is an infectious disease epidemiologist who has worked in public health for over 15 years. She works with health departments around the state of Arizona and trains graduate students on how to investigate outbreak investigations through the SAFER program at the University of Arizona. These students have conducted thousands of case interviews for people with CoVID. She is also a lead investigator for the Arizona CoVHORT. This is a statewide study for ALL Arizonan’s to determine what the impacts of CoVID have been in our state and what the long-term impacts may be. Go to www.covhort.arizona.edu if you would like to learn more and consider enrolling!
La Dra. Kristen Pogreba-Brown, con maestría y doctorado en salud pública, es epidemióloga de enfermedades infecciosas, ha trabajado por más de 15 años con departamentos de salud en todo el estado de Arizona y capacita a estudiantes graduados sobre cómo investigar brotes a través del programa SAFER de la Universidad de Arizona.
Estos estudiantes han realizado miles de entrevistas de casos para personas con COVID. También es investigadora principal del Arizona CoVHORT, un estudio estatal para determinar cuáles han sido los impactos de COVID en nuestro estado y cuáles pueden ser los impactos a largo plazo. ¡Vaya a www.covhort.arizona.edu si desea obtener más información y considerar inscribirse!
