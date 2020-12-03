Nuestra Salud: 4 razones por las que vale la pena vacunarse contra la influenza

(1) Helping out the healthcare system. CoVID-19 has put an incredible strain on our healthcare workers from doctors and nurses to the support staff that keep hospitals running. In states like Arizona, we have come alarmingly close to having our intensive care units and hospital beds at full capacity. Getting your flu shot means you or your family will not end up at an urgent care where you may be exposed to CoVID-19, or worse, in need of more serious care that may not be available.

(2) Having the flu is miserable! The runny nose or stomach pains you had two winters ago wasn’t the flu. You may have felt bad, but for most people, influenza comes with high fever, chills, body aches like you have been hit by a truck and several days in bed too miserable to even binge watch Netflix. Even if you don’t end up having to go to a healthcare provider, you likely have more important things to do this winter than wishing you HAD gotten that flu shot in November.

(3) Protect the most vulnerable in your life. While everyone can get the flu, the very young and the very old are likely to get the most sick and have the worst outcomes. By you getting YOUR shot, it creates a protective bubble around them as well – even better, they should get their shots too.

(4) 2020 has been bad enough! Wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing have all become routine, but while public health hopes this will make our flu season more mild, we simply can’t know for sure. What we do know is that flu shots work! And having BOTH CoVID-19 and Influenza at the same time (studies have shown this to occur) is the last way anyone wants to end this year.