ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

Cuidar de un ser querido o un miembro de la familia se está volviendo más común en Arizona, pero ¿estamos preparados para ello? El Alzheimer, el cáncer, el Síndrome de Down o la vejez son solo algunas de las razones por las que un familiar puede necesitar ayuda. Esto cambia el estilo de vida del individuo y la red social que lo rodea.

Uno de cada cinco adultos son cuidadores, y se espera que una más de cada siete personas se convertirá en cuidadores dentro de dos años. Aquí hay un par de sugerencias para prepararse mentalmente y mejorar la rutina.

1. Tus emociones están siendo probadas: cuidar a un ser querido hará que atravieses un ciclo de emociones. Te sentirá cansado, frustrado y enojado, pero también hay momentos de felicidad, amor y ternura.

En mi experiencia personal, no me di cuenta de que estaba pasando por un ciclo de emociones hasta que comencé a ver mis acciones hacia mi abuela. Cambiaba constantemente de experimentar momentos de felicidad cuando ella bailaba, a momentos de frustración cuando ella tenía dificultad para comer. Era importante que yo mantuviera la paciencia durante mis momentos de ira y frustración, porque ella estaba haciendo todo lo posible. Es importante practicar paciencia y recordar por qué se asiste a su ser querido.

2. La sensación de estar agotado: Todos tenemos diferentes puntos en los que nos sentimos agotados, pero es mejor reconocer y comprender nuestros límites. Cuidar a una persona requiere muchas horas, y si el cuidador tiene otras obligaciones, puede parecer que no hay tiempo para hacer nada más. Es posible que se sienta culpa cuando el cuidador dedica un poco de tiempo a sí mismo.

Así como es importante ser un cuidador de un ser querido, también es importante asegurarse de tener un excelente estado de salud mental. Puede parecer imposible, pero es necesario darse cuenta de que tu ser querido tendrá su rutina diaria para sus necesidades, lo que significa que hay espacio para hacer tiempo para ti. Para evitar la sensación de agotamiento, es recomendado mantener la comunicación con tu ser querido, y hacer todo lo posible para tener tiempo para ti.

También es necesario reconocer que está bien pedir ayuda a otros (familiares, amigos u organizaciones que también pueden ayudar a tu ser querido).

Estos son dos consejos que he aprendido e implementado en mi vida. Espero que esto ayude en tu situación, pero, más importante aún, recuerda que tu ser querido siempre estará agradecido por tu apoyo.

ENGLISH VERSION

Caregiving for a loved one or a family member is becoming more common in Arizona, but are we ever prepared for it? Alzheimer’s, cancer, down syndrome, or old age are just a few reasons a family member can need help. This changes the lifestyle of the individual and the social network surrounding them. One in five adults are caregivers and one in seven non-caregivers are expected to become caregivers within two years. Here are a couple of suggestions to mentally prepare yourself and improve your routine.

1. Your emotions being tested – caregiving for a loved one will cause you to go through a cycle of emotions. You will feel tired, frustrated, and angry, but there is also happiness, love, and warmth. In my experience, I did not realize I was going through a cycle of emotions until I began to see my actions towards my grandmother. It would constantly change from experiencing moments of happiness when she would dance, to moments of frustration when she would have difficulty eating. It was important that I remained patient during my times of anger and frustration because she was trying her best. It’s important to develop patience and to remember why you care for your loved one.

2. The feeling of being burnt out – we all have different points where we feel burnt out, but it is best to understand your limits. You will have long hours; if you have other obligations, then it may seem that there is no time to do anything at all. You may feel guilty when you take a small amount of time to yourself. As much as it is important to be a caregiver for your loved one, it is also important to make sure you have a great mental health state. It may seem impossible, but it is important to realize that time for yourself can be incorporated into your loved one’s daily routine. To avoid the feeling of being burnt out, it is important to maintain communication with your loved one if possible and try your best to make time for yourself. It’s always important to acknowledge that it’s okay to ask for help from others (family, friends, or organizations that can help your loved one as well).

These are two tips that I have learned and implemented into my life. I hope this helps your situation, but more importantly remember that your loved one will always be grateful for your support.