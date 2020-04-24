NUESTRA SALUD: El alcohol no es la respuesta, prueba esto para reducir el estrés

Estimados lectores de La Estrella de Tucsón:
Es de esperarse que el estrés durante esta pandemia del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) esté en su punto más alto. El miedo y la ansiedad pueden ser abrumadores y causar emociones fuertes. Debido a esto, lidiar con el estrés de manera saludable te hará más fuerte a ti y a tus seres queridos.
Desafortunadamente, se ha informado que el consumo de alcohol ha aumentado durante esta pandemia. Muchos han recurrido al alcohol como una forma de lidiar con el estrés, la preocupación extrema y el aislamiento social. Sin embargo, algo importante para recordar es que de ninguna manera el consumo de alcohol te protegerá de COVID-19 ni tampoco te ayudará realmente a lidiar con el estrés y la ansiedad que sientes.
Aquí hay algunos datos sobre el alcohol que debes saber:
Como mencionamos en nuestra columna anterior, el consumo de alcohol, especialmente el consumo excesivo, debilita el sistema inmunológico y reduce la capacidad de combatir enfermedades infecciosas, como lo es COVID-19.
El consumo excesivo de alcohol aumenta el riesgo de síndrome de dificultad respiratoria aguda (SDRA), una de las complicaciones más graves de COVID-19.
Por último, el alcohol es un depresivo; puede hacerte sentir más deprimido, desesperado y ansioso. Aquellos que ya son propensos a la depresión pueden sentir que esos sentimientos aumentan al beber alcohol. Además, aumenta el riesgo de violencia familiar y doméstica en algunos casos.
En lugar de recurrir al alcohol para enfrentar el estrés, aquí hay algunas estrategias que puedes implementar:
1. Limita el tiempo que pasas leyendo o viendo noticias más allá de lo necesario. Es importante estar informado, sin embargo, el desbordamiento de noticias puede contribuir a una sensación de impotencia y aumentar el estrés y la ansiedad.
2. Cuida tu cuerpo practicando hábitos alimenticios saludables y actividad física. ¡Intenta hacer respiraraciones profundas constantemente, estirarte, meditar o ¡bailar!
3. Duerme lo suficiente. Sin un sueño de calidad, puede ser difícil controlar el estrés.
4. Mantente ocupado. No importa cuán pequeñas sean las tareas, intenta desarrollar una lista de tareas que deseas realizar a lo largo del día. Esto te hará sentir eficiente y le dará a tu cerebro un sentido de propósito.
5. ¡La risa es la mejor medicina! De hecho, la risa tiene un efecto beneficioso en nuestro cuerpo al promover la producción de dopamina, la hormona de “sentirse bien”, lo que ayuda a reducir el estrés y la ansiedad.
Recuerda, el alcohol no es la respuesta para lidiar con el estrés y la ansiedad. Trata de prestar atención a cuándo, por qué o cuánto estás bebiendo. Si vas a tomar alcohol, practica la moderación y trata de practicar otras estrategias más saludables para lidear con el estrés ,como las que acabamos de mencionar.
¡Gracias una vez más por leer la columna quincenal Nuestra Salud, mantente a salvo y estate atento a nuestra próxima colaboración!
ENGLISH VERSION
Alcohol is not the answer, try these other coping strategies to reduce stress!
Dear La Estrella readers:
Stress during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak is expectedly at an all-time high. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. Because of this, coping with stress in a healthy manner will make you and the people you care about stronger.
Unfortunately, it has been reported that alcohol consumption has increased during this pandemic. Many have turned to alcohol as a way to cope with stress, extreme worry, and isolation. However, an important thing to remember is that in no way is alcohol consumption going to protect you from COVID-19, or even truly help you deal with the stress and anxiety that you are feeling.
Here are some facts about alcohol you should know:
As we mentioned in our previous column, alcohol use, especially heavy use, weakens the immune system and reduces the ability to cope with infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
Heavy use of alcohol increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19.
Lastly, alcohol is a depressant; it can make you feel more depressed, hopeless, and anxious. Those already prone to depression or sadness may find those feelings increased by drinking alcohol. Additionally, it increases the risk of family and domestic violence in some cases.
Instead of turning to alcohol to deal with stress, here are some things you can try:
1. Limit your time reading or watching news more than what is necessary. It is important to be informed, however, news overflow can contribute to a sense of helplessness and increase stress and anxiety.
2. Take care of your body by engaging in healthy eating habits and physical activity. Try to constantly take deep breaths, stretch, meditate, and/or dance!
3. Get plenty of sleep. Without quality sleep, it can be hard to manage stress.
4. Keep yourself busy. It doesn’t matter how small the tasks are, try developing a list of tasks you want to accomplish throughout the day. This will make you feel efficient and give your brain a sense of purpose.
5. Laughter is the best medicine! In fact, laughing has a beneficial effect on our body by promoting dopamine production, the “feeling good” hormone, thus helping reduce stress and anxiety.
Remember, alcohol is not the answer to deal with stress and anxiety. Try to be mindful of your alcohol use by paying attention to when, why or how much you’re drinking. If you are going to have a drink, practice moderation and balance it with other healthier coping strategies as the ones we mentioned.
Thank you once again for reading, stay safe, and look out for our next column!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!