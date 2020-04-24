NUESTRA SALUD: El alcohol no es la respuesta, prueba estos 5 pasos para reducir el estrés

Heavy use of alcohol increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19.

Lastly, alcohol is a depressant; it can make you feel more depressed, hopeless, and anxious. Those already prone to depression or sadness may find those feelings increased by drinking alcohol. Additionally, it increases the risk of family and domestic violence in some cases.

Instead of turning to alcohol to deal with stress, here are some things you can try:

1. Limit your time reading or watching news more than what is necessary. It is important to be informed, however, news overflow can contribute to a sense of helplessness and increase stress and anxiety.

2. Take care of your body by engaging in healthy eating habits and physical activity. Try to constantly take deep breaths, stretch, meditate, and/or dance!

3. Get plenty of sleep. Without quality sleep, it can be hard to manage stress.