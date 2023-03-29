ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

Estamos a punto de culminar el mes de marzo, dedicado a la mujer. En específico, cada 8 de marzo es el Día Internacional de la Mujer, pero en México no es un día de celebración. Es un día más de luchar por los derechos de las mujeres, de luchar contra injusticias sociales e ideales machistas.

Una lucha mayor es contra el feminicidio, que proviene de los valores misóginos y machistas de la sociedad. Se refiere a la muerte violenta de una mujer por razones de género. En otras palabras, el feminicidio es cuando una mujer es asesinada debido a descriminación de género y/o estereotipos relacionados con ser mujer, o porque el agresor pretende ejercer poder y control sobre ella.

El simple hecho de ser mujer pone en riesgo a adultas, adolescentes, e incluso a niñas, a ser violentadas y asesinadas cada día.

El feminicidio es la forma más extrema de violencia en contra de la mujer y los números sólo han aumentado. En el 2022, se reportaron 3,745 muertes de mujeres en México. Eso significa, que un mínimo de 10 mujeres son asesinadas cada día en México. De estas 3,745 muertes, solo 947 fueron investigadas como feminicidios. La realidad es que hay muchos más casos de feminicidio que no han sido investigados por razones desconocidas, más bien por negligencia.

Esta tendencia se encuentra por todo Latinoamérica, no solo en México.

Cansadas de vivir con miedo, las mujeres han tomado la iniciativa de salir a las calles y protestar. De crear conciencia y conmemorar a sus hermanas asesinadas y desaparecidas.

El 8 de marzo, las mujeres salen a protestar por el descuido e ignorancia del gobierno. Este día se dedica a marchar por las calles de sus ciudades, gritando los nombres de sus hermanas, tías, hijas, primas, amigas, vecinas, y demás mujeres asesinadas y desaparecidas, “las que nos faltan”. Exigen justicia, cambio en la sociedad y el apoyo de las autoridades.

El 9 de Marzo se conoce como #UNDIASINNOSOTRAS, donde las mujeres no asisten al trabajo o a la escuela, ni salen de sus casas. Un paro en la sociedad mexicana. Un país sin mujeres por un solo día para conmemorar a las víctimas de feminicidio. Un acto de solidaridad.

Entonces, no te deseo que este mes de marzo hayas tenido un feliz mes de la mujer, te deseo una vida larga, digna y sin miedo a vivir siendo mujer. ¡Vivas nos queremos!

Les invito a leer un poco más sobre algunos casos de feminicidio en México:

Las voces que se robaron: Ocho historias de feminicidio en México, Aristegui Noticias

ENGLISH VERSION

Why Women in Mexico don’t celebrate International Women’s Day

In Mexico, women’s day is not a day for celebration, rather it is a day to fight for women’s rights

and against social injustices as well as machista ideals.

Femicide or feminicidio, is rooted in misogynistic and machista values found within society. It

refers to the death of a woman for gender reasons. In other words, a femicide is when a woman

or girl is murdered due to gender discrimination and/or stereotypes related to being a woman, or

because the aggressor aims to exert power and control over her. The simple act of being a

woman puts adults and young girls at risk of being violated and murdered each day.

Femicide is the most extreme form of violence against a woman or girl and the numbers have

only risen. In 2022, 3,745 murder cases of women and girls were reported in Mexico. This

means that a minimum of 10 women and girls are murdered each day in Mexico. Of the

3,745 murder cases reported that year, only 947 were investigated as femicide. The reality is

that many more cases of femicide have not been reported or investigated for unknown reasons,

rather due to negligence. This tendency is not only seen in Mexico, but all over Latin America.

Tired of living in fear, women across the Mexican Republic (and the world) have taken the

initiative to take the streets in protest and call out the neglect and ignorance of the government.

With the goal of creating awareness and commemorating their murdered and disappeared

sisters, women and girls of all ages march the streets of their cities on March 8th, known as

international women’s day. Calling out the names of their missing and murdered sisters, aunts,

cousins, friends, neighbors, and the rest of the missing and murdered women, “the ones who

are missing”, they demand justice, change in society ideals, and the support of the authorities.

March 9th, the day after international women’s day, is known as #UNDIASINNOSOTRAS, “One

Day Without Us”. This day, women do not go to work or attend school, they do not leave their

homes. A strike in society. A country without women for a single day, commemorating the

victims of femicide. An act of solidarity.

All being said, this month I don’t wish you a happy women’s month, but instead I wish you a long

life full of dignity and without fear of living as a woman. ¡Vivas nos queremos! We want us

alive.

I invite you to read about some of the most recent femicides in Mexico:

Las voces que se robaron: Ocho historias de feminicidio en México, Aristegui Noticias