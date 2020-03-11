NUESTRA SALUD: ¿Es hambre o apetito?

A menudo, los términos hambre y apetito se usan indistintamente, pero comprender las diferencias y los factores que los impulsan puede ayudarte a escuchar tu cuerpo, comer cuando tienes hambre y dejar de comer cuando estés satisfecho.
El hambre es la necesidad fisiológica del cuerpo de obtener energía y es la forma en que el cuerpo avisa que necesitas comer. La sensación de hambre es causada por una hormona liberada por el tracto gastrointestinal cuando los niveles de azúcar en la sangre están bajos y el cuerpo necesita energía.
El apetito, por otro lado, es el deseo de comer, muchas veces como resultado de factores externos, pero no necesariamente debido a una necesidad fisiológica.
Ver, oler, pensar o incluso estar cerca de comida puede causar apetito. Además, comer por rutina o acostumbrarse a comer a ciertas horas del día también puede hacer que se desarrolle apetito incluso antes de tener hambre.
¿Cómo saber si lo que sientes es hambre o apetito?
Una buena manera de identificar si tienes hambre o simplemente tienes apetito es preguntarse: “¿Comería alguna comida que no me entusiasme?”.
Si tienes hambre, la respuesta sería sí. Si lo que sientes es apetito, generalmente te inclinas hacia ese alimento o tipo de alimento que es de tu antojo, y no considerarías comer algo menos emocionante.
Otra forma de determinar si tienes hambre o tienes apetito es identificando otros factores fisiológicos que acompañan al hambre, como gruñidos estomacales, debilidad, aturdimiento e incluso irritabilidad.
Todas estas señales, acompañadas del hecho de que no has comido en un par de horas, pueden decirte que lo que sientes es hambre en lugar de apetito y debes comer algo pronto.
También puedes preguntarte: “¿Por qué quiero comer?” Muchas veces existen otros factores externos que causan el apetito, como el estrés, la tristeza, la ansiedad o incluso el aburrimiento. Esto puede hacer que recurras a la comida como un mecanismo de defensa.
Hacerte estas preguntas y prestar atención a las señales de tu cuerpo es una buena estrategia para evitar comer en exceso o innecesariamente.
Es importante tener en cuenta que a veces está bien comer porque tienes apetito o satisfacer un antojo, ya que eso es bueno para desarrollar una relación saludable con la comida y también para tu estado mental. Sin embargo, la clave está en hacerlo ¡todo con moderación!
ENGLISH VERSION
Think before you eat; Is this hunger or appetite?
By Melissa Lopez-Pentecost, MS, NDTR
Do you know the difference between hunger versus appetite? These two are often used interchangeably and understanding the differences and what factors drive these, can help you listen to your body, eat when you’re hungry, and stop eating when satisfied.
Hunger is the body’s physiological need for fuel, and it is the body’s way of telling you that you need to eat. The feeling of hunger is caused by a hormone released by your gastrointestinal tract when your body’s blood sugar is low and your body needs energy.
Appetite, on the other hand, is the desire to eat, often as a result of external factors, but not necessarily due to a physiological need. Seeing, smelling, thinking about, or even being around food can cause an appetite. Additionally, routine eating, or getting used to eating or snacking at certain times a day, can in turn cause you to develop an appetite even before you’re hungry.
How to tell if what you’re feeling is hunger or appetite?
A good way to identify if you’re hungry or just have an appetite is to ask yourself, “Would I eat a food I do not feel excited about?”
If you are hungry, the answer would be yes. If what you’re feeling is appetite, you usually lean towards that particular food, or type of food that you are craving, and wouldn’t consider eating anything else less exciting.
Another way to figure out if you’re hungry versus having an appetite is by identifying other physiological factors that accompany hunger. These include, stomach growling, weakness, light-headedness, and even irritability. All of these cues, accompanied by the fact you have not eaten in a couple of hours, can tell you that what you are feeling is hunger rather appetite and should eat something soon.
To figure out if what you are feeling is appetite rather than hunger, you can ask yourself “Why do I want to eat?” Often times, there are other external factors that causes appetite such as stress, sadness, anxiety, or even boredom. This can cause you to turn to food as a coping mechanism.
Asking yourself these questions and paying attention to your body’s cues, is a good strategy to avoid overeating and/or eating unnecessarily. It is important to note that sometimes, it is ok to eat because you have an appetite, or cave into a craving, as this is good for developing a healthy relationship with food and it is also good for your mental state. However, everything in moderation is key!
On our next column, we will be talking about a healthy eating habit strategy; mindful eating, which is about awareness and intention. The core of this healthy eating strategy is to slow down and be fully in tune with all tastes and textures of the food at hand.
Thank you for keeping up with Nuestra Salud columns here in La Estrella de Tucson!
Melissa Lopez-Pentecost es estudiante de doctorado en Ciencias Clínicas y Traslacionales de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Arizona (UA).