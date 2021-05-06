Nuestra Salud: Este mes de mayo, muévete; tu salud depende de ti

Mayo es el Mes Nacional de la Aptitud Física y el Deporte, que destaca la importancia para nuestra salud del ejercicio a través del deporte y otros tipos de actividades físicas.
Durante esta etapa de distanciamiento social y aislamiento, ha sido difícil para las personas mantener un estilo de vida activo, por lo que el Concilio Presidencial de Deportes, Aptitud Física y Nutrición y la Oficina de Prevención de Enfermedades y Promoción de la Salud colaboraron para crear la campaña Move Your Way (en español: Muévete a tu paso) con el objetivo de promover la actividad física durante la pandemia.
Promover la importancia de la actividad física es relevante por varias razones. En primer lugar, mantener un estilo de vida activo reduce el riesgo de enfermedades crónicas como la diabetes tipo 2, presión arterial alta y otras enfermedades. En segundo lugar, el ejercicio ayuda a mantener la mente alerta conforme uno envejece. También se sabe que reduce la aparición de depresión y ansiedad y ayuda a mantener un horario de sueño constante. Hacer ejercicio también es una excelente manera de ayudar a controlar el peso.
Un poco de ejercicio es mejor que nada
Se recomienda que los adultos de 18 a 64 años participen en al menos 150 minutos de actividad física aeróbica de intensidad moderada y dos días de actividad de fortalecimiento muscular. Mientras esta meta se siente como algo imposible de realizar, realmente no lo es. Este tiempo se puede dividir en partes de 30 minutos 5 días a la semana. Si aún le parece difícil ajustar 30 minutos en su horario, está bien comenzar con algo pequeño. Una caminata de cinco minutos alrededor del vecindario es una excelente manera de comenzar. Si puede, realice una actividad aeróbica de intensidad vigorosa que reduzca su tiempo a 75 minutos a la semana. No importa donde se encuentre, hacer algo de ejercicio es mejor que nada.
¿Cómo puedo saber si estoy realizando una actividad física moderada o vigorosa?Puede ser difícil saber si está haciendo ejercicios de intensidad moderada o vigorosa. Por eso existe la “prueba de habla.” Así es como funciona: mientras hace ejercicio, intente hablar. Si su respiración es difícil, pero aún puede mantener una conversación, entonces es una actividad de intensidad moderada. Si apenas puede pronunciar algunas palabras antes de respirar, entonces es una actividad de intensidad vigorosa.
La campaña Muévete a Tu Paso
Dado que el COVID-19 aún está descontrolado y los casos continúan aumentando, practicar el distanciamiento social sigue siendo crucial para ayudar a reducir su prevalencia. La campaña Muévete a Tu Paso fue diseñada para que la gente se mueva sin ir al gimnasio. Hay varias formas en las que usted y su familia pueden moverse. Las actividades cotidianas, como las tareas del hogar, pueden contar hacia sus 150 minutos de ejercicio semanales. ¡Barrer, trapear, pasar la aspiradora y pasear a su perro son excelentes maneras de sudar! También hay actividades que puede hacer en familia. Así no se siente como que está haciendo ejercicio. Trabajar en el jardín, jugar a la pelota o bailar en la casa son otras formas de estar activo sin la sensación de hacer ejercicio.
May: National Physical Fitness & Sports Month
May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, which highlights the importance of exercise through sports and other types of physical activities. During a time of social distancing and isolation, it has been difficult for people to keep an active lifestyle. That is why the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion collaborated to create the Move Your Way campaign in order to promote physical activity during the pandemic.
It is paramount to promote the importance of physical activity for a number of reasons. First, maintaining an active lifestyle reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and other illnesses. Secondly, exercise helps with keeping your mind sharp as you age. It is also known to reduce the onset of depression and anxiety and helps to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Working out is also a great way to help with weight management.
Some exercise is better than no exercise at all
It is recommended that adults aged 18-64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity. While this seems like an impossible feat, it really is not. You can break that into 30-minute chunks 5 days out of the week. If 30 minutes still sounds difficult to fit into your schedule, it is okay to start small. A five-minute walk around the neighborhood is a great way to begin. If you are able to, you can do vigorous-intensity aerobic activity that reduces your time to 75 minutes a week. No matter where you are at, getting in some exercise in is better than none at all.
How Can I Tell if I’m Doing Moderate or Vigorous Physical Activity?
It can be difficult to tell whether you are doing moderate- or vigorous-intensity exercises. That is what the “talk test” is for. Here is how it works: while you are working out, try talking. If your breathing is hard, but you can still hold a conversation, then it is moderate-intensity activity. If you can barely utter a few words before you take a breath, then it is vigorous-intensity activity.
The Move Your Way Campaign
Since COVID-19 is still rampant and cases are continuing to rise, practicing social distancing is still crucial to help reduce its prevalence. The Move Your Way Campaign was designed to get people moving without a gym. There are many ways in which you and your family can get moving. Everyday activities such as housework can count towards your 150 minutes. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and walking your dog are great ways to break a sweat. There are also activities you can do with your family that do not feel like exercise at all. Gardening, playing catch, or dancing in the house are other ways to be active without the feeling of working out.
Jedzia Rodríguez se graduó recientemente de la carrera de salud pública de la Universidad de Arizona. Es una asistente administrativa para dos programas de prevención de cáncer en la UA y desarrolló un programa de prevención de obesidad en la niñez que se implementa en la escuela católica de St. Peter and Paul.
Nuestra Salud es una columna quincenal del programa Nosotros Comprometidos a Su Salud para La Estrella de Tucsón.