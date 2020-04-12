Nuestra Salud: Fortalece tu sistema inmunológico durante esta pandemia

Para La Estrella de Tucsón
Lavarse las manos con la mayor frecuencia posible, quedarse en casa y practicar distanciamiento social son la forma número 1 de prevenir la enfermedad del coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Sin embargo, también hay otras cosas que puedes hacer para protegerte, como fortalecer tu sistema inmunológico.
Aquí te presentamos algunas recomendaciones de alimentos para que tú y tu familia refuercen su sistema inmunológico durante esta pandemia.
Las vitaminas son nutrientes esenciales que deben consumirse a través de la dieta, ya que el cuerpo no las produce o no produce cantidades suficientes para mantenerse al día con sus respectivas funciones. Un ejemplo perfecto de vitaminas que juegan un papel importante en el sistema inmune son la vitamina A, C y D.
Vitamina A: Esta vitamina juega un papel importante en el desarrollo de membranas mucosas en nuestro cuerpo que están ahí para ayudar a proteger contra infecciones virales y bacterianas. Además, la vitamina A juega un papel en el desarrollo de los glóbulos blancos, que ayudan a combatir las infecciones en nuestro cuerpo. Se encuentra comúnmente en vegetales como zanahorias, camotes, espinacas, brócoli y pimientos rojos.
La vitamina A también se puede encontrar también en fuentes de alimentos animales, como hígado de res, pescado y lácteos.
Vitamina C: La vitamina C es un potente antioxidante que apoya la función inmune, entre otras funciones clave. Investigaciones acerca de la vitamina C han demostrado que esta vitamina reduce la duración de enfermedades como el resfriado común.
Se recomienda consumir alimentos ricos en vitamina C, ya que estos también contienen altas cantidades de otros nutrientes como fitoquímicos y otros antioxidantes, los cuales también tienen un impacto positivo en el sistema inmunológico.
Fuentes alimenticias de vitamina C incluyen el brócoli, los pimientos rojos, las coles de bruselas, las fresas y los cítricos.
Vitamina D: Varias investigaciones muestran que tener niveles saludables de vitamina D es esencial para tu sistema inmunológico. Hay dos formas de asegurarse de que estés obteniendo suficiente vitamina D. Primero, el cuerpo humano puede producir vitamina D; sin embargo, es una forma desactivada. Pasar tiempo bajo la luz solar ayuda a activar la vitamina D en nuestra piel.
Es particularmente importante pasar de 10 a 15 minutos diarios bajo el sol. Aquí en el área del desierto, evita salir entre las 11:00 a.m. y las 2:00 p.m., ya que es el momento en que los rayos ultravioletas son más fuertes y pueden causar daños en la piel.
También hay fuentes alimenticias de vitamina D que puedes consumir para ayudarte a obtener niveles adecuados de ella. Tales alimentos incluyen la leche y el jugo de naranja fortificados, pescado graso como atún y salmón, yemas de huevo e hígado de res.
¿Notas algunos patrones? ¡Algunos alimentos mencionados anteriormente contienen más de una de las vitaminas recomendadas!
Por último, cabe mencionar que también hay factores que perjudican tu sistema inmunológico. Trata de evitar consumir alcohol y fumar, ¡es importante mantenerse lo más saludable posible durante este tiempo!
¡El equipo de Nosotros desea que tú y tu familia se mantengan sanos y seguros, y sepan que todos estamos pasando por estos momentos difíciles juntos!
ENGLISH VERSION
Foods you can eat to boost your immune system during this pandemic
Washing your hands as often possible, staying home, and practicing social distancing are the #1 way to prevent getting the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, there are other things you can also do to protect yourself, such as strengthening your immune system through your diet! Below are some recommendations for you and your family to get through this pandemic.
Vitamins are essential nutrients that need to be consumed through your diet as the body does not make them or does not make sufficient amounts to keep up with their respective functions. A perfect example of vitamins that play a role in the immune system include Vitamin A, C, and Vitamin D.
Vitamin A: This vitamin plays an important role in development of mucous membranes in our body that are there to help protect from viral and bacterial infections. Additionally, Vitamin A plays a role in development of white blood cells, which fight off infections in our body. It is commonly found in vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, broccoli, and red bell peppers. Vitamin A can also be found in animal food sources such as beef liver, fish, and dairy.
Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that supports immune function, among other key functions. Vitamin C research has shown it to reduce the duration of illnesses such as the common cold. It is recommended to consume foods high in Vitamin C, as these also contain high amounts of other nutrients such as phytochemicals and other antioxidants, all of which have a positive impact on the immune system. Good food sources of Vitamin C include broccoli, red bell peppers, brussel sprouts, strawberries, and citrus fruits.
Vitamin D: Research shows that having healthy levels of Vitamin D is essential for your immune system. There are two ways to make sure you are getting enough Vitamin D. First, the human body is able to make Vitamin D, however, it is the deactivated form. Spending time under sunlight helps activate Vitamin D in our skin. It is particularly important to spend some 10 to 15 minutes under the sun. Here in the Tucson desert, avoid stepping outside between the hours of 11:00am and 2:00pm since this is the time where Ultraviolet rays are the strongest and could cause skin damage. There are also food sources for Vitamin D that you can consume in order to help you get adequate Vitamin D levels. Such foods include fortified milk and orange juice, fatty fish such as tuna and salmon, egg yolks, and beef liver.
Do you spot some patterns? Some foods previously mentioned contain more than one of the recommended vitamins!
Lastly and just as important to mention, there are things that have unfavorable effects on your immune system. On top on consuming foods high in Vitamins A, C, and D, avoiding the consumption of alcohol and smoking, is important to stay as healthy as you can during this time!
The Nosotros team is wishing you and your family are staying safe and know we are all going through this difficult time together!
Melissa Lopez-Pentecost es estudiante de doctorado en Ciencias Clínicas y Traslacionales de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Arizona (UA).
