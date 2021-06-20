Nuestra Salud: Sobrevivir al cáncer

A tan solo un mes de casada, comencé a sentir un dolor leve de estómago. Fui al médico, quien ordenó varias pruebas; no encontró nada. Ese médico me envío a otro, tampoco hubo suerte. Visité médico tras médico en busca de una respuesta a mi inexplicable dolor de estómago.
Hasta que el 26 de julio de 2006, mi vida cambió.
Ese día entré en la Clínica Mayo en Scottsdale, Arizona, en busca de lo mismo.
Después de varios minutos de espera en la oficina, un hombre delgado entró en la habitación; recuerdo haber pensado en lo bien vestido y arreglado que estaba. Me senté en la mesa del médico, mi esposo en el banco a mi lado. El caballero entró, nos estrechó la mano, respiró hondo y se sentó en la silla frente a nosotros. Tenía ojos amables y recuerdo lo tristes que se veían cuando me miraba de frente. Dijo: “Lena, tienes cáncer y te voy a mostrar por qué”.
Mostró imágenes en la pantalla y comenzó a murmurar un montón de términos médicos, hablando de masas y lugares oscuros, pero todo quedó tan poco claro después de eso. No recuerdo lo que dijo ni cuánto tiempo habló, miré a mi esposo, que tenía lágrimas corriendo por sus mejillas, y yo hacía todo lo posible para no perder la compostura, solo para recibir un golpe más terrible, “ahora, Lena”, dijo, tan gentil como pudo, “no podrás tener hijos después de esto, y tenemos que llevarte a cirugía de inmediato”.
No pude aguantar más. Respiré hondo y las lágrimas comenzaron a rodar por mi rostro mientras programaba mi cirugía. Después de nueve meses sin respuestas, finalmente tuve una: cáncer.
Una semana después estaba en cirugía. Una cirugía que se suponía iba a durar 3 horas y que siguió y siguió mientras examinaban cada parte de mi cuerpo. Una vez que encontraron el cáncer, lo cortaron y lo sacaron, un órgano tras otro. Primero mi útero, luego mi cuello uterino, seguido por mi ovario, mi vesícula biliar, apéndice y, por último, un puñado de ganglios linfáticos en mi lado izquierdo. Pieza a pieza se llevaron mis entrañas.
Al día siguiente, recuerdo haber podido leer las caras de mi familia y supe que no me lo estaban contando todo. Los médicos vinieron a verme temprano ese día para discutir cómo fue la cirugía y cuáles eran mis próximos pasos. Me diagnosticaron cáncer en etapa 4 y me dieron un 25 por ciento de posibilidades de sobrevivir. Necesitaba la forma de tratamiento más agresiva, si tenía alguna oportunidad de vencer a esta cosa. Comencé la quimioterapia casi inmediatamente después de recuperarme de la cirugía.
Mi cabello comenzó a caerse aproximadamente tres semanas después. Mi esposo y yo queríamos ir a Disneylandia para celebrar nuestro primer aniversario. Los médicos no querían dejarme ir y todos decían que era una mala idea. Pero fui obstinada en ir, recibí suficientes malas noticias; necesitaba hacerme feliz.
Estaba enferma, todavía con náuseas y débil mientras la quimioterapia funcionaba en mi cuerpo. Mi esposo y yo condujimos hasta Disneylandia haciendo solo un par de paradas para intentar llevarme al hotel y acostarme lo antes posible. El cabello se me estaba cayendo a puñados. Mandé a mi esposo a la mañana siguiente al Target al otro lado de la calle del hotel para comprar una máquina para afeitarme la cabeza. Cuando regresó, pusimos periódico en el piso y mi esposo me afeitó la cabeza en nuestro primer aniversario.
El último día de noviembre de ese año me enfermé más. Recuerdo haber vomitado y no poder controlarlo. Cuando llegué al hospital, caminé hasta la habitación que me habían reservado e inmediatamente comencé a sentir dolor en el pecho. La enfermera me acostó en la cama y me tomo la presión arterial; miré el monitor para ver mi presión arterial en 40 sobre 20 antes de perder el conocimiento. Había sufrido un shock séptico. Me pusieron en un ventilador y en un coma inducido durante 10 días. Esa noche, le dijeron a mi familia que no lo lograría. Todos vinieron a verme. La sala de espera de la Unidad de Cuidado Intensivo estaba llena de amigos y familiares que no sabían si saldría viva de ahí.
A pesar de cada golpe que había recibido en esta trayectoria, cada vez que el cáncer intentaba derribarme yo estaba lista para pelear y sobrevivir. Salí del hospital el 10 de diciembre de 2006 y en enero de 2007 recibí mi primer escaneo limpio. El tratamiento finalmente terminó.
La Sociedad Estadounidense del Cáncer sugiere diferentes edades para realizar exámenes de detección de distintos cánceres. No solo es importante seguir esas pautas, sino también hablar con tu médico sobre cualquier cambio que experimentes. Tener esas conversaciones podría, en última instancia, salvar tu vida. Salvó la mía.
ENGLISH VERSION
On July 26, 2006, my life changed. A month after being married I started to feel a dull stomach pain. I went to the doctor, who ordered several tests only to come up empty handed in all of them. That doctor sent me to another doctor, who also performed a bunch of tests. Again, no luck. I went to doctor after doctor in search of what could possibly be the answer to my unexplained stomach pain.
That day, July 26, I walked into the Mayo clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona expecting the same. After several minutes of waiting in the office, a slender man walked in the room, I remember thinking how well dressed and put together he was. I sat on the doctor’s table, my husband on the bench next me. The gentleman walked in, shook our hands, took a deep breath and sat down on the chair in front of us. He had kind eyes and I remember how sad they looked when he made eye contact with me. He said, “Lena, you have cancer and I’m going to show you why”. He pulled up images on the screen and began to mumble off a bunch of medical terms, talking about dark masses and locations, but everything was so unclear after that. I don’t remember what he said or how long he talked. I looked at my husband who had tears coming down his cheeks, and me doing everything I could to hold it together, only to be dealt one more awful blow; “now Lena” he said, as gentle as he possibly could “you won’t be able to have children after this, and we need to get you into surgery right away”. I couldn’t hold it any longer I took a deep breath and the tears begin to trickle down my face as I scheduled my surgery. After nine months of no answers, I finally had one, cancer.
A week later, I was in surgery. A surgery that was supposed to last 3 hours went on and on as they tested each part of my body. Once they found cancer, they cut it up and took it out, one organ after another, first my uterus, then my cervix, followed by my ovary, my gallbladder, appendix, and lastly a handful of lymph nodes down my left side. Piece by piece they took my insides.
The next day, I remember being able to read my families faces and knew they weren’t telling me everything. The doctors came into see me early that day to discuss how surgery went and what my next steps were. They diagnosed me with stage 4 cancer and gave me a 25% chance of survival. I needed the most aggressive form of treatment if I had any shot at beating this thing. I started chemotherapy almost immediately after I recovered from surgery.
My hair didn’t start falling out until about three weeks later. My husband and I wanted to go to Disneyland to celebrate our first anniversary. The doctors didn’t want to let me go, and everyone said it was a bad idea. But I was stubborn about going, I received enough bad news, I needed to make myself happy. I was sick, still nauseous and weak as the chemo was working through my body. My husband and I drove out to Disneyland only making a couple stops to try to get me to the hotel to lie down as soon as possible. That night my hair got worse. It was coming out more in handfuls at this point. I sent my husband the next morning to the Target across the street from the hotel to buy some clippers to shave my head. When he came back,
we laid newspaper out on the hotel floor and my husband on our 1-year anniversary shaved my head.
The last day of November that year, I became the sickest. I remember vomiting and not being able to control it. When I made it to the hospital, I walked up to the room they had reserved for me and immediately began to have chest pain. The nurse laid me down onto the bed, put a blood pressure cuff on me; I glanced at the blood pressure monitor to see my blood pressure 40 over 20 before I blacked out. I had gone into septic shock. They put me on a ventilator, in a drug-induced coma for 10 days. That night, they told my family that I wasn’t going to make it. Everyone came down to see me. The ICU waiting room was filled with my friends and family not knowing if I would make it out of there alive.
Despite every blow that I had taken on this journey, every time cancer tried to knock me down. I was ready to take on even this. I walked out of the hospital on December 10, 2006 and in January of 2007; I received my first clear scan. Treatment was finally over.
The American Cancer Society suggests different ages to get several different screenings. It is not only important to abide by those guidelines, but to also to talk to your doctor about any changes you are experiencing. Having those conversations could ultimately save your life. It saved mine.
Originaria de Phoenix, Lena Spotleson dejó su carrera como maestra después de ser diagnosticada con cáncer para contribuir con su comunidad. Es gerente senior de desarrollo de la Sociedad Estadounidense del Cáncer y parte de diversos comités del cáncer. Ha sido entrenadora de basquetbol durante 18 años en North High School en Phoenix, escuela a la que asistió.