Nuestra Salud: Tengamos presente qué es el VIH/SIDA

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW

El virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH) ataca y destruye las células CD4, que son células importantes del sistema inmunitario que ayudan al cuerpo a combatir las infecciones. Este virus daña y altera el sistema inmunológico, haciendo que las personas sean más vulnerables a enfermedades y otras infecciones graves. Con el tiempo, si el VIH no se trata, las células CD4 mueren y el cuerpo reduce su capacidad para combatir infecciones.

La infección por VIH avanza a SIDA, donde hay menos de 200 células T CD4 por milímetro cúbico de sangre.

Síntomas

A medida que el virus se multiplica, daña las células inmunitarias y provoca síntomas como fiebre, dolor de garganta, inflamación de los ganglios linfáticos, fatiga, úlceras bucales y dolores musculares. Las personas que tienen VIH pueden notar los síntomas de 2 a 4 semanas después de la infección. Sin embargo, algunas personas con VIH pueden no tener ninguno de estos síntomas y no ser conscientes de su condición.

El VIH puede confundirse con la gripe y otras infecciones virales, debido a las similitudes en sus síntomas.

Etapas del VIH

Cuando el VIH no se trata, puede progresar a través de tres etapas diferentes. Etapa 1 — VIH agudo: una persona infectada presenta síntomas similares a los de la gripe que pueden ocurrir días o semanas después de la infección y también son muy contagiosos.

Etapa 2 — VIH crónico: donde el virus continúa reproduciéndose en el cuerpo y es posible que no haya síntomas.

Etapa 3- Síndrome de inmunodeficiencia adquirida (SIDA): la etapa más grave que causa daño grave al sistema inmunológico.

Transmisión

El VIH puede transmitirse a través del contacto sexual, por compartir agujas, transfusiones de sangre y entre madre e hijo durante el embarazo, el parto y la lactancia. El VIH es una condición que desgarra la vida y, desafortunadamente, no existe una cura efectiva. Sin embargo, con el tratamiento y la atención médica adecuados, el VIH puede controlarse.

Estos son algunos recursos locales para las personas que viven con el VIH/SIDA:

TIHAN: Recursos comunitarios y apoyo solidario — https://tihan.org/

SAAF’S: Prevención y prueba del VIH — https://www.saaf.org/about-saaf/saafs-history

ENGLISH VERSION

December was HIV/AIDS awareness month. HIV causes damage to the immune system. Knowing the risk and getting tested it’s the best way to prevent it.

What is HIV/AIDS?

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks and destroys CD4 cells which are important immune system cells that help the body fight infections. This virus damages and alters the

immune system making people more vulnerable to diseases and other severe infections. Over time, if HIV is untreate d, CD4 cells are killed and the body reduces its ability to fight infection.

HIV infection advances to AIDs where there are less than 200 CD4 T-cells per cubic millimeter of blood.

Symptoms

As the virus multiplies, it damages immune cells and causes symptoms such as fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, mouth ulcers, and muscle aches. People who have HIV may notice the symptoms 2 to 4 weeks after infection.

However, some people with HIV may not have any of these symptoms and be unaware of their condition. HIV can be mistaken for the flu and other viral infections due to the similarities in their symptoms.

Stages of HIV

When HIV is not treated it can progress through three different stages.

Stage 1 - Acute HIV: aninfected person presents flu-like symptoms that can occur days or weeks after infection and they are also very contagious.

Stage 2 - Chronic HIV: where the virus continues to reproduce in the body and there might not be symptoms. Stage 3 - Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS): most severe stage causing bad damage to the immune system.

Transmission

HIV can be transmitted through sexual contact, sharing needles, blood transfusion and between mother and child during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. HIV is a life-tearing condition and unfortunately, there’s no effective cure. However, with proper treatment and medical care HIV can be controlled.

Here are some local resources for people living with HIV/AIDS:

TIHAN: Community resources and caring support - https://tihan.org/

SAAF’S: HIV prevention and testing - https://www.saaf.org/about-saaf/saafs-history/

Sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/index.html