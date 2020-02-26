45 things to do in Tucson this March

When + Where Co. is hosting a punk inspired market event. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors, live demos and more.

Use your super powers to defeat the course full of villainous obstacles. This unique program, allows young athletes with disabilities to travel a race course side-by-side with their able bodied peers and experience up to eight sensory obstacles along the way. The first 200 teens get a cape to help them fly to the finish line.