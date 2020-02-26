45 things to do in Tucson this March

This list has activities for this weekend, PLUS fun events for the month of March. Check out festivals, quirky events, street fairs, freebies, art shows and lots of SHOPPING.
This weekend🌵
Cactus Flower Comedy Festival
Join Tucson Improv Movement for the fourth annual Tucson Comedy Festival featuring female and gender non-conforming performers. The festival is full of storytelling, improv and standup comedy featuring some of the funniest local and out-of-town comedians and storytellers.
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
When: Feb. 27-29
Cost: $5 and up
El Rio Health and Safety Fair
The annual El Rio Health and Safety Fair will have fun activities, dental screenings, blood pressure tests, vision screenings, face painting, bracelet making, raffles, photos with Wilbur Wildcat, vendors and more.
Where: El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Magic Show with Michael Howell
Prepare to be amazed! Watch the magical stylings of Michael Howell at the La Encantada mall. You might even get to help perform a trick or two yourself.
Where: Mildred and Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11-11:20 a.m.
Cost: Free
Science Sunday at the Tucson JCC (Sponsored)
Kids can play and explore space, physics, and more with local scientists and experts at Science Sunday on March 1! For kids ages 2-8.
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, March 1, 7:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 2-8
Green Valley Cat Dirt Dash: 5K Trail Run and 1-Mile Fun Run
Run with the yellow beasties! The inaugural Cat Dirt Dash is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to run past giant Caterpillar mining equipment on your way to the finish line.
The course consists primarily of dirt roads and trails around the Caterpillar facility. Various Caterpillar machines will be on display to serve as mile markers along the route.
🏅 Swag skinny: Event medals for all events, custom running hat and free race photos
Where: 5000 W. Caterpillar Trail, Green Valley, AZ
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-$25
10th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Festivities include live mariachi, country bands, art vendors, food trucks, craft beers and a new cornhole-toss competition.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
"Knives Out" and Curry Pot food truck
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and more in this new movie at the Casa Film Bar. Curry Pot will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Listen to the Acerekó Trio as they play the bongos, guitar and piano on stage at the outlet mall. Remember to bring your chairs, limited seating is provided.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Young Leaders United Dive Bar Bus Tour
If you're a young professional in your 20s, 30s or 40s, hop on!
Meet at El Con Mall and join the bus tour with stops at some of Tucson's finest dive bars.
Where: El Con Mall (northeast corner of the mall parking lot near Home Depot), 3601 E. Broadway
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-11 p.m.
Cost: $25, ages 21 and up
Leap Year Grand Reopening and Sale
Shop apparel for only a $1 while the mariachi plays and the balloon artist entertains the kids!
Where: HSSA Thrift Store, 5311 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Rescue Store Grand Opening
Celebrate the opening of this new rescue store with a pup party! There will be a jumper, games and activities. Frausto’s Street Tacos will be on site in case you get hungry.
Where: Lend A Bone Rescue Store, 1448 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for fun finds and activities
Harry Potter Love of Reading Party
Visit a magical Hogwarts-inspired party open to muggles and magical creatures. The event features a Niffler gold treasure hunt, free Dobby sock toss, pygmy puff craft, visits from Hogwarts professors and snacks from Mrs. Puddifoot's Tea Shoppe. Costumes encouraged!
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Chicken Poop Bingo at the Tucson Hop Shop
Help send a kid to a Tucson Village Farm farm camp by trying your luck at the Chicken Poop Bingo fundraiser. Just show up, buy a drink, buy a ticket, pick a number and laugh while you wait for the DROP. Winners get to choose from prizes and the proceeds for the event will go toward the farm camp scholarships.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 1, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring cash to buy tickets.
Yoga and Beer
Join a relaxing one hour yoga class followed by a draft beer at Caps & Corks. Class is for all levels and space is first come, first served. Class is limited to 20 people. Arrive 15-20 minutes before class time to grab your spot. Bring your mat!
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100
When: Sunday, March 1, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, cash only
Yoga in the Park
Take a yoga class with good vibes and playful moves at Steam Pump Ranch. Then stick around for a stroll around the Steam Pump Farmers Market.
Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $5, bring your mat
Everyone 🎉
Tucson Festival of Books
This annual celebration of books and reading includes two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, special visitors, fantastic local performers, parades, shopping and more. Don't forget to stop by the This Is Tucson tent!
Where: Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona Mall
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Cyclovia Tucson
Cyclovia is back! Take advantage of the car-free streets for walking, biking, playing and all out fun.
Where: Downtown to South Tucson on a big loop route
When: Sunday, Mar. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
12th Annual Tucson Tattoo Expo
Visit the expo and see live tattooing. You will have the chance to see over 80 artists, tattoo contests, graffiti art, fusion art and a car fashion show.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: 3-11 p.m. on March 6; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on March 7; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 8
Cost: $10-$15
2nd Annual Jose Samaniego Archery Shoot and BBQ Challenge
Support the North Tucson Firefighters Charities at this second annual event. Visit an archery course tournament followed by a BBQ challenge comprised of first responder teams from the area. The event also includes carnival games, jumping castles, raffles, live music, local vendors and prizes.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for select activities and food
Empty Bowls
Buy a handmade bowl to support Interfaith Community Services Food Banks. Then fill up on soup, bread and desserts offered by local restaurants. While you're eating and exploring you can listen to live music and mingle.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Rd.
When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
For more information here.
Music in the Mountains Concert Series: Marietta Loehrlein
Sit back and relax to music and scenic views at Catalina State Park. Mari will be playing a variety of folk, pop, and country music.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend but parking is $7
Tree Festival and Climbing Champions
Celebrate your love of trees at this fun interactive event. Watch the exciting Arizona State Tree Climbing Championship and learn all about trees through engaging demonstrations, booths, and activities for the whole family. Activities include tree scavenger hunt, prizes, tree trivia, demos, tree planting, tree tour and more.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Woofstock and Adopt-A-Thon
Have a groovy time at Reid Park with your furry friends. There will be pet adoptions, demos, paw painting, on-stage blessing of animals, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Riverfront Classical Concert
Listen to Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra perform beloved pieces by Beethoven, Dvořák and Johann Strauss.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Sunday, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dirty T Flea and Punk Rock Market
When + Where Co. is hosting a punk inspired market event. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors, live demos and more.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Friday-Saturday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Marana Cape Chase: Adaptive Fun Run
Use your super powers to defeat the course full of villainous obstacles. This unique program, allows young athletes with disabilities to travel a race course side-by-side with their able bodied peers and experience up to eight sensory obstacles along the way. The first 200 teens get a cape to help them fly to the finish line.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 8-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 if you register by March 13; $25 day of event.
Storybook Parade at Tucson Festival of Books
Dress up as your favorite character or bring your favorite book to march with at the festival. Kids will get to march with special guests, Pete the Cat, Paddington, Curious George, and Frog and Toad and more.
Where: UA BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
This two-day festival features up to 65 artists and exhibitors, live performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for food
World's Best Book Swap
Do you need a new book in your life and you are out of shelf room? Well, swap a old book with a new one and then relax with a refreshing mimosa.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring a book for swapping. Mimosas are available for purchase
Wizarding Out West
Celebrate all things wizarding at Trail Dust Town! Enjoy photo ops, a magical train ride, petting zoo, butter beer, themed foods, a wizard alley of vendors, a sorting hat, potion classes and more.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Sunday, March 15, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: $12 per person wristband, food is available for purchase
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
The event will include kids activities, beer garden, local vendors, marching bands, interactive games, and live music featuring Katie's Randy Cat.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
K-9 Walk For Cops
The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation is hosting its annual K-9 Walk For Cops to help support their four-legged police pups. There will be raffles, free doggy contests, vendors, puppuccinos, giveaways, and so much more
Where: University of Arizona Mall
When: Saturday, March 21 at 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20 for one pup and up to two walkers and $10 for each additional pup
38th Annual Wa:k Pow Wow
Visit Tucson's largest gathering of Native American crafts, food and performances. Listen to music and see native culture dances. Video is not permitted during the event, but photos are.
Where: Mission San Xavier del Bac, 1950 W. San Xavier Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17, 10 a.m.
Cost: $7 for adults, $5 for kids, ages 6 and under are free. Parking is $3 per vehicle
The Underwater Bubble Show
Indulge your inner child as you explore the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia and all its beautiful sea creatures. Bring the family and meet Mr. B along with his underwater inhabitants of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish and mermaids, as you take an imaginary journey through the deep blue sea.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 22, 3 p.m.
Cost: $24 and up
Kitten Yoga
Enjoy beginners yoga while cute adoptable kittens run all over. Bring your mat and have a cat-tastic time!
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15 at the door, bring your mat
Plant Based Junk Food In Tucson
Eat some vegan comfort food at AZ Beer House. Vuture Food is coming up from Los Angeles for this tasty pop-up. Get your hands on one of the best Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and loaded fries.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, March 28, 2-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty eats
Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation 35th Annual Blues and Brews Festival
Music and beer! Listen to seven live bands on stage and kick back with a brew or two! The line-up includes Mr. Sipp, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Casey Hensley, Black Cat Bones, The Coolers, Paul Green & Midnight Blue and The Cholla Rhythm & Blues Band.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $22-$25
Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day festival features over 125 artists and exhibitors in all mediums, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Park Fest
Visit the Palo Verde Park for free fun performances! There will be four stages with 12 talented local artists.
Where: Palo Verde Park Neighborhood, 425 S. Mann Ave.
When: Sunday, March 29, 3-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Marana Rotary's Tour de Cookie
Bicyclists will ride a casual 30-mile loop while twelve community organizations will hand out cookies along the way.
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $40
Fiesta Sahuarita
Grab the family and join the party in Sahuarita! There will be water slides, rides, activities, music, entertainment, exhibits, non-profit organizations and food available for purchase.
Where: Anamax Dog Park, W. Camino Mazatlan
When: Saturday, March 28, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids 🎈
Drag Story Hour Reading and Workshop
Drop by Antigone Books for a miniature drag performance which includes a story, songs and a fun craft. Afterward, stick around for a 45-minute discussion of the development of the drag story hour concept and its place in the history of drag performance.
Where: Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Kids Concert: Young Mozart and Friends
Jump back into the 1700s to experience music of young Mozart as well as some other composers. Experience games similar to those Mozart would have played, like ninepins and ring taw, while enjoying musical selections from the era.
Where: Town of Oro Valley, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Magical Market
Valley of the Moon is hosting its first Magical Market! The market will include fortune tellers, tarot readers, cosplay costume contest, face painting, wand duels, warm cider, hooping, live music, parade, fairy treasure hunt and over 20 vendors.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring money for shopping
BFF 💃
Tucson Erotica Art Show Opening Reception
Feel like adding some arousing art to your wall? Visit and shop with local artists and their sexiest and most scandalous works of art on display. The event will have burlesque performances, live body painting, interactive art, food trucks and a live DJ.
Where: Sculpture Resource Center, 640 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, March 14, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
WineDown with Wildlife
Join the Desert Museum for its second annual wine festival. Sip on the best local and regional wines in the Southwest, sample sweet and savory snacks, stargaze, enjoy live music, and visit with the animals.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, March 21, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 and up
The All Nite Scream-O-Rama
Time to get your scare on with twelve non-stop hours of horror classics. Watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Re-Animator, Halloween II, [REC]2, Night of the Demons, Piranha and Zombie. In addition to the event, don't miss the trashy trailers, ghoulish trivia games, prizes, horrifying drink specials, the infamous "meat cups," and collectible barf bags.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Mar 28-29, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-$17