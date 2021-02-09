What we know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution and registration in Tucson (copy)

If you are a veteran over the age of 75, you can be vaccinated through the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Eligible veterans are being contacted directly by the VA staff to schedule an appointment.

Prioritized Pima County residents can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at select grocery stores, but appointment availability is extremely limited based on vaccine supply. According to the Department of Health Services, there are currently 10 pharmacies at Fry’s and Safeway stores offering vaccines in Pima County through a federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The Fry’s website says vaccines are being offered to people over 65, and the Safeway website says they are being offered to people over 75.

More information about these pharmacies and registration information can be found at www.azdhs.com/findvaccine. Use the interactive map to find the closest pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine and then follow the link or call the store to find out if appointments are available.

Long-term-care and assisted living facilities

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal partnership between the Centers for Disease Control, CVS and Walgreens, is facilitating on-site vaccination of residents and workers at over 2,000 Arizona skilled-nursing facilities.

According to Pima County officials, all of the county’s long-term-care facilities have already received at least their first round of vaccinations and vaccinations at assisted-living facilities are underway. This will likely continue through April.