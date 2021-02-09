What we know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution and registration in Tucson (copy)

Más de 140,000 residentes del condado de Pima han recibido al menos su primera dosis de la vacuna COVID-19 desde el 17 de diciembre, pero el suministro limitado de vacunas y las fallas en el sistema de registro siguen siendo un desafío.
En total, hay aproximadamente 720,000 personas que requieren vacunas en el condado de Pima, sin incluir menores de 16 años y un estimado de 200,000 personas que probablemente rechazarán una vacuna.
A partir del 6 de febrero, el condado de Pima se encuentra en la Fase 1B de su plan de vacunación y actualmente está vacunando a personas de 70 años o más, y a las fuerzas del orden, la educación y los proveedores de cuidado infantil. Otras partes del estado pueden estar vacunando a personas de 65 años o más, pero el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Pima ha optado por expandirse a grupos de edad adicionales en fases para mantenerse al día con la demanda y garantizar la disponibilidad de la vacuna.
“La transparencia, la cadena de suministro, hacia dónde se dirige (la vacuna) y lo que podemos esperar es qué es lo más difícil en esta situación y, para ser sincero, no controlamos eso”, dijo el Director de Salud Pública del Condado de Pima, el Dr. Theresa Cullen. “Estamos al final de la manguera. Obtenemos la vacuna que está saliendo y la usamos de la manera más eficaz y eficiente posible ".
Aquí está la información más reciente disponible sobre la distribución y el registro de vacunas en el condado de Pima:
Fases y cronología
Debido a que los suministros iniciales de vacunas son limitados, las dosis se asignan y administran en un plan de distribución multifásico. El condado de Pima se ha mostrado reacio a proporcionar estimaciones de cuándo se completará cada fase, pero ha pronosticado que estará cerca de completarse tanto para la primera como para la segunda dosis de la vacuna al menos en septiembre.
Fase 1B: el condado de Pima se encuentra actualmente en la Fase 1B, más específicamente 1B.1, de su plan de vacunación COVID-19, con especial énfasis en las comunidades que han sido afectadas de manera desproporcionada por el virus. En la Fase 1A, el condado vacunó a los trabajadores de la salud de alto riesgo.
La Fase 1B.1 se divide en cinco grupos, los primeros tres de los cuales se han implementado simultáneamente. A continuación, se muestra un desglose de estas categorías:
Fase 1B.1.a - Adultos mayores de 75 años debido a su mayor riesgo de hospitalización, enfermedad y muerte por COVID ‐ 19.
Fase 1B.1.b - Trabajadores de servicios de protección, que incluyen personal policial, bomberos, personal de respuesta a emergencias y personal de correcciones y tribunales.
Fase 1B.1.c - Maestros y personal escolar, educadores de educación superior y escuelas profesionales, y trabajadores de cuidado infantil remunerados.
Fase 1B.1.d.1 - Adultos mayores de 70 años debido a su elevado riesgo de hospitalización, enfermedad y muerte por COVID-19.
Fase 1B.1.d.2 - Adultos mayores de 65 años debido a su elevado riesgo de hospitalización, enfermedad y muerte por COVID-19.
Una vez completados los grupos de la Fase 1B.1, los siguientes grupos prioritarios a vacunar serán los de la Fase 1B.2, que se divide en dos grupos:
Fase 1B.2.a: incluye a los trabajadores esenciales que garantizan el buen funcionamiento de la sociedad, como los trabajadores de la energía y los servicios públicos, las ocupaciones relacionadas con la alimentación y la agricultura (tiendas de comestibles, restaurantes, granjas, empaque y distribución) y las ocupaciones de transporte.
Fase 1B.2.b: incluye adultos en entornos congregados con afecciones médicas de alto riesgo.
Para obtener una lista más detallada de estas categorías, visite www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
Fase 1C: esta fase incluirá a adultos de cualquier edad con una afección médica de alto riesgo, que puede incluir cáncer, enfermedad renal, EPOC, síndrome de Down, afecciones cardíacas, obesidad y otras afecciones. Además, los adultos en entornos congregados, como refugios, continuarán vacunándose en esta fase.
Fase 2 y 3: las últimas fases del plan de distribución del condado incluirán las poblaciones restantes de la Fase 1 y la Fase 2, las poblaciones adicionales de alto riesgo y los miembros de la población general.
Vaccination centers and hours
Here are the facilities distributing vaccines in Pima County:
Tucson Medical Center — 2597 N. Wyatt Drive, Lot 29
- Drive-thru appointments
- Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
- Vaccinating approximately 1,000 people per day
- Emphasis on older adults (70+)
Banner North — 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Building 2
- Drive-thru appointments
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
- Vaccinating approximately 800 people per day, will increase to 1,500 a day
- Emphasis on older adults (70+)
Banner South Kino Stadium — 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Drive-thru appointments
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Administering Moderna vaccines
- Capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a day
- Emphasis on older adults (70+)
Tucson Convention Center — 260 S. Church Ave.
- Walk-through appointments
- Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Administering Moderna vaccines
- Capacity to vaccinate 1,500 people a day
- Emphasis on law enforcement and older adults (70+)
University of Arizona — 1737 E. University Blvd., Gittings Building, Room 129
- Walk-through and drive-thru appointments (UA Mall)
- Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Administering Pfizer vaccines
- Emphasis on educators and child care workers
Pima County is also looking to set up an additional vaccination center at Rillito Park. It will likely serve as a local 24 hour/seven-day operation consistent with the two facilities that have been set up in Maricopa County. If the county’s vaccine allocation is increased and funding is provided by the state, this facility would have the capacity to vaccinate up to 5,000 a day.
Additional vaccine distribution points
Community health centers and clinics are also distributing vaccines to eligible people but on a much smaller scale. The focus of these clinics is to provide vaccine access to Pima County’s low-income and rural and semi-rural communities. They include El Rio, Marana Health Clinics, United Community Healthcare Centers and Desert-Senita.
If you are a veteran over the age of 75, you can be vaccinated through the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Eligible veterans are being contacted directly by the VA staff to schedule an appointment.
Prioritized Pima County residents can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at select grocery stores, but appointment availability is extremely limited based on vaccine supply. According to the Department of Health Services, there are currently 10 pharmacies at Fry’s and Safeway stores offering vaccines in Pima County through a federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The Fry’s website says vaccines are being offered to people over 65, and the Safeway website says they are being offered to people over 75.
More information about these pharmacies and registration information can be found at www.azdhs.com/findvaccine. Use the interactive map to find the closest pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine and then follow the link or call the store to find out if appointments are available.
Long-term-care and assisted living facilities
The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal partnership between the Centers for Disease Control, CVS and Walgreens, is facilitating on-site vaccination of residents and workers at over 2,000 Arizona skilled-nursing facilities.
According to Pima County officials, all of the county’s long-term-care facilities have already received at least their first round of vaccinations and vaccinations at assisted-living facilities are underway. This will likely continue through April.
However, “a substantial number” of assisted living facilities did not enroll in the federal vaccination program. The county is partnering with the state health department to develop a mobile outreach pilot plan to target assisted living facilities not covered by the CVS/Walgreens partnership as well as other elderly and disabled residents.
How to register for a vaccine
If you belong to a currently prioritized group, you can register to receive a vaccine. Because vaccine availability is limited, appointments may not be available immediately. After submitting your preregistration, be sure to continue checking your email for important updates.
If you filled out preregistration on Pima County’s website and have been waiting longer than 17 days to be notified about an available appointment, the Pima County Health Department has advised that you fill out the registration form again with the same information.
The county currently has five vaccine distribution sites (listed above) and two registration portals. One registration portal is via Banner, where people can register at Banner-North or Banner-South Kino Stadium. The other vaccination portal is via TMC, where people can register at the TCC, TMC or the University of Arizona.
Here’s what you should do:
Adults who are 70 and older can register online or over the phone at 520-222-0119 (for non-Banner sites).
Go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration
- Select age 70 and older
- Select your preferred location: Banner or TMC/TCC.
- Banner: Fill out the registration screening form at the bottom of the page. This requires your own email address.
- Once the form is filled out, you will be taken to a separate page where you can choose to book an appointment at Banner-North or Banner-South Kino Stadium.
- After a couple of questions, you’ll be taken to the appointment page. If there are no appointments available, you’ll see a notice at the top of the screen. Anyone who is registering through Banner will have to keep checking the site for appointments. They will not notify you when appointments are available.
- TMC/TCC: Fill out the Pima County Vaccine Pre-Registration Form. This requires your own email address.
- Once you send the form, wait for an email from TMC MyChart, which will send a confirmation email and a link to complete the registration process and schedule an appointment.
- If appointments are not immediately available, you’ll receive an email that confirms the receipt of your preregistration form and notifies you that appointments are backed up. You’ll receive a subsequent email when appointments become available.
Law enforcement/education and child care providers - Go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration
- Select your category
- Select “Make Your Appointment”
- Fill out the Pima County Vaccine Pre-Registration Form and follow subsequent instructions to make an appointment. Appointments may not be available immediately.
I’m 65 to 69 years old and want to be vaccinated now. What are my options? Once more vaccines become available, Pima County will expand its vaccine access to include 65 and over. Those who are eager to be vaccinated sooner, and who have available transportation can register at state-operated locations, including the 24/7-operated State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Check azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing for eligibility and scheduling availability.
Important links and contacts:
Pima County vaccine registration: www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration
Pima County registration help line: 520-222-0119
Monday through Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Vaccine distribution plan: www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine
COVID-19 testing: www.pima.gov/covid19testing
Arizona Department of Health Services: www.azdhs.com/findvaccine
