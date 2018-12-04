Lance Meeks, Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona

Lance Meeks currently serves as the Program Manager for Metro/REC Youth Programs with Goodwill of Southern Arizona. His responsibilities include the management of programs that positively impact Opportunity Youth. He has served over 2,100 youth in the Tucson Community.
Lance serves on various committees, including Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) Homeless Youth Committee, Pima County Juvenile Justice Steering Committee, and Pima County Juvenile Justice Racial and Ethnic Disparities Committee. Lance is a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and the Tucson Branch of the NAACP. Lance was also awarded the 2014 Child Abuse Prevention Award.