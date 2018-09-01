Salpointe Catholic will retire jersey No. 76 at halftime of a Sept. 28 home game against Sahuaro. That jersey was worn by Kris O’Dowd from 2004-06 as he became a Parade All-America center. O’Dowd then became a starter at USC, although he wore No. 61 for the Trojans. To make the ceremony more meaningful, O’Dowd will be accompanied by USC long-snapper Jake Olson, who is blind. Olson wears No. 61 in honor of O’Dowd, who befriended him a decade ago. Olson will be in Tucson to help raise awareness, and money, for the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.