Salpointe Catholic advanced to the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive season after routing Sahuaro 53-6 Friday night.
The Lancers were led by the dynamic duo in the backfield, running backs Bijan Robinson and Mario Padilla. After rushing for 161 yards and four touchdowns Robinson set Salpointe's single-season rushing record with 2,245, passing Chris Hopkins from 1991. Robinson also set the single-season touchdown record with 35, passing Cam Denson from 2013.
Padilla finished the night with 79 yards on four carries and a touchdown.
Next up: Salpointe Catholic will have to face No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro in a rematch of last season's title game with the Sabercats winning 28-7.
Robinson, Padilla and head coach Dennis Bene spoke to the Star following Friday night's win, here's what they had to say along with highlights from the game.