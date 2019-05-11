Salpointe Catholic fielded its first varsity baseball team in 1951 and although the school has won 47 state championships, it has never won a baseball title. It has been coached by two of the top baseball men in Tucson, Jerry Stitt and Kent Winslow, among others, and current coach Danny Preble has won 239 games for the Lancers over the last 11 years. But Preble has the Lancers (24-7) on the brink of their first baseball title; they’ll play Gilbert Mesquite High School on Monday night at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa for the Class 4A championship. Salpointe was runner-up in 1996, 1997 and again in 2017, and it’ll face Mesquite’s 9-0 TJ Clarkson on Monday, a pitcher with 101 strikeouts in 62 innings who has signed to play for Bill Kinneberg at Utah. Salpointe isn’t without standouts; sophomore Cade McGee is hitting .451 with a team-high 25 RBIs. Over 68 baseball seasons, Salpointe has produced major-leaguers Ed Vosberg, Mark Carreon and Dan Slania, but no game in its history has as much potential meaning as Monday’s showdown against Mesquite.