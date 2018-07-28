Salpointe Catholic junior defensive back/receiver Lathan Ransom has become the most coveted high school football recruit in Southern Arizona. After getting scholarship offers from Arizona, ASU, Washington, Utah, Georgia and Nebraska, among others, Ransom visited Stanford last week and was offered a scholarship by Cardinal defensive backs coach Duane Akina, the most accomplished secondary coach in the Pac-12. Akina, who coached Arizona All-Americans Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister, was part of the Stanford group that gave Ransom a tour of the campus and worked with him on the practice field. If Akina approves, you are on the right track. The Lancers begin their season Aug. 24 at Mesa Dobson, which means Salpointe and 21 other Tucson football teams have been practicing in this unforgiving heat for at least a week. As recently as the early ’80s, Tucson teams didn’t play their first football game until the third week of September. That was a much better idea.