Salpointe Catholic’s perfect football season — 13-0 entering the Nov. 30 Class 4A state championship game — puts coach Dennis Bene’s Lancers in the most elite company in Tucson prep football history.
The Lancers are 102-20 in the last 10 seasons. Only two other Tucson schools have won 100 games in a 10-year period. Here’s the list of leaders:
- Sabino, 112-18-1 from 1990-99, coached by Jeff Scurran. Three state championships.
- Sunnyside, 110-22 from 1999-2008, coached by Richard Sanchez. Two state championships.
- Salpointe Catholic, 102-20, from 2009-18. One state championship.
- Amphitheater, 99-15-1, from 1975-84, coached by Jerry Loper and Vern Friedli. Two state championships.
- Sahuaro, 98-22-1, from 1987-1996, coached by Howard Breinig and Wil Kreamer. One state co-championship.
- Sabino, 97-24, from 2003-12, coached by Jay Campos. Three second-place finishes.
- Tucson High, 96-14-1, from 1962-71, coached by John Mallamo and Ollie Mayfield. Four state championships.
- Cienega, 96-26, from 2009-18, coached by Nemer Hassey and Pat Nugent. Two second-place finishes.
The ’18 Lancers know what lies ahead: another showdown with the state’s top football program of the 21st century, Scottsdale Saguaro.
Saguaro is 119-17 with seven state championships over the last 10 seasons, including a championship game victory over Salpointe a year ago and a semifinal playoff victory over the Lancers in 2016.
Is this the year Salpointe cracks the Saguaro code? The Lancers’ defense has been superb, allowing just 13 points per game.
Juniors Ray Figueroa and Shamon Davis have combined for 226 tackles, and senior Zander Alvarado has 13 tackles-for-losses, and Salpointe should give Saguaro, which outscored its three playoff opponents 179-12, its most difficult challenge of the year.
This time, the game will be played on a Friday night (7 p.m.) at Arizona Stadium, which should put many more fans in the seats than last year’s noon start that drew about 7,500.