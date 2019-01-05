Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott took yet another blow to his image last week when The Oregonian reported he hired a big-money PR agency, FleishmanHillard, as a crisis management ploy. That’s the same firm hired to help re-do USA Gymnastics’ image after Larry Nassar’s sexual-abuse scandal. Wrote The Oregonian: “The Pac-12 brand isn’t broken because of public perception. It’s busted because of results.” I doubt Scott’s employment will be terminated as long as ASU president Michael Crow remains the de facto commissioner of Pac-12 athletics.