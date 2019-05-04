At the annual Pac-12 spring meetings last week in Scottsdale, commissioner Larry Scott noted that the Pac-12 will win the most NCAA championships of any conference for the 14th straight year. True, Pac-12 teams have won an impressive seven titles in this school year — women’s cross country, men’s skiing, men’s water polo, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s gymnastics — which is terrific. But until Scott can help to produce more competitive football and men’s basketball teams, cut his expenses and deliver better media rights revenues, those titles in skiing and water polo won’t help his battered image. More Scott: He said that when the league’s media rights deal expires in 2024, the league will “leapfrog” other conferences. His contract expires in 2022. He might not be the person to negotiate those 2024 deals.