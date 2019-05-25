The Pac-12 last week revealed that commissioner Larry Scott was paid $5.3 million in 2017, which was more than $1.2 million more than any other conference commissioner. Scott’s many critics voiced displeasure across social media platforms. Here’s my question: Why does the Pac-12 even need Scott? Jamie Zaninovich is the deputy commissioner and COO. He essentially runs the league. Mark Shuken is president of the Pac-12 Networks. Beyond those two, Scott has surrounded himself with a chief of staff, a CFO, a senior associate commissioner, seven associate commissioners, seven vice presidents, four assistant commissioners and a senior vice president. Do you really need someone to oversee all of those high-ranking and high-paid officials? Couldn’t Zaninovich and Shuken serve at the highest capacity in the league?