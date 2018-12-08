Long before Larry Scott became commissioner of the Pac-12, his management tactics were criticized.
In 2007, Scott and prominent American sports attorney Donald Dell — who represented tennis icons Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Arthur Ashe — clashed over Scott’s geographical changes on the WTA and ATP tours.
“With Larry, it is all about the money,” Dell told Sports Business Journal in 2007. “I don’t think he cares much about the American circuit. If you look where he put the championships, there is no denying it.”
Dell was upset Scott moved traditional USTA and American-based tournaments to places such as Turkey, Spain and Dubai.
Dell told the Sports Business Journal that Scott took a cut of all WTA deals as part of an incentive compensation plan that saw him earn more than $1 million in 2007, a structure, Dell said, that led some to question Scott’s motives in business deals.
Scott earned $69,700 as a pro tennis player in the 1980s, often playing doubles with former Tucson High standout Jim Grabb. How good was Scott? He won a first-round match at Wimbledon in 1987.