Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on North Oracle Road closed on Nov. 25, ending a family legacy of 65 years in the restaurant business, born in a small, unassuming dining room in central Tucson.
“Everybody who walks in that door, the only thing they say is, ‘It’s so sad.’ ‘I was engaged here.’ ‘I had my wedding reception, my anniversary here,’” Las Margaritas owner Terry Morse said Monday, recounting anecdotes from loyal customers once they learned that the 38-year-old restaurant will close. “It’s real sad. I don’t even want to work these next few weeks.”