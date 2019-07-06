Few remember that Arizona won its last Pac-10 men’s golf championship in 2004 and was considered a favorite to win the NCAA title in Hot Springs, Virginia.
But before that could happen, the No. 1-ranked Wildcats were devastated when junior Nate Lashley’s parents, Rod and Char, and his girlfriend, Leslie Hofmeister, were killed in a private plane crash in Wyoming.
Lashley did not attend the NCAA finals. Arizona finished third, behind Pac-10 rivals Cal and UCLA.
A year later, at the UA’s Ping Invitational, Wildcat coach Rick LaRose spoke publicly for the first time about the tragic plane crash and his senior star, Lashley. It was a short conversation.
“If we had Nate last year, we might have won it all,” said LaRose, emotionally. “But you know what, it doesn’t matter, does it?”
Fourteen years later, after an off-on golf career and several career changes, 36-year-old Lashley won the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He flew to New York to appear on the “Today” show and the NBC Nightly News. There wasn’t a dry eye in the golfing world.
In May of 2004, rescue workers in Wyoming needed 12 days to find the bodies of Lashley’s parents and his girlfriend on Gannett Peak, a 13,810-foot peak. His father, a former basketball standout from Kearney State who owned an used car dealership in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and his mother, a two-time club champion at Scenic Knolls Golf Course in Mitchell, Nebraska, were honored in the basketball gymnasium at Mitchell High School.
They are buried in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The centerpiece of their shared headstone is an outline of a golf green with a pin in the cup.
Sometime this season, after Lashley plays in The Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, Nate Lashley is expected to return to Scottsbluff and visit his parents at the Fairview Cemetery.
He has quite a story to tell.