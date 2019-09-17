If you are wanting to get your Celt on (and who doesn’t?), check out the Scottish group Dàimh (that’s pronounced dive) Oct. 5. Folkmusic.net calls the group “one of the most exhilarating acoustic bands on the Celtic map.” They are here courtesy of InConcert! Tucson. (Berger Performing Arts Center)
Former Star reporter Ernesto Portillo has an encyclopedic knowledge of Latin music. He gives us his suggestions on what to see:
“Luis Fonsi’s mega-2017 hit ‘Despacito’ (with fellow reggaeton rapper Daddy Yankee) exploded on the music charts with online views that ran into the millions,” says Portillo. “But the Puerto Rican singer and actor was already a star in Latino music, with chart toppers and industry awards. And he’s not slowing down, as he brings his high-energy Vida world tour to the AVA Amphitheater Sept. 28.”
Portillo also has Orkesta Mendoza, performing Oct. 13, on his must-see list. “Sergio Mendoza’s modern mambo band returns to the Hotel Congress for its first Razafest! featuring the Mexican Institute of Sound from Mexico City, Vetusta Morla from Spain and others,” he says. “The Latino music celebration will continue with a party at R Bar with Phoenix-born violinist and vocalist Quetzal Guerrero, and DJ sets with Camilo Lara and Calexico’s Joey Burns.”
And Portillo won’t miss Lila Downs when she comes here Oct. 16. “Celebrate the rituals and colors of Día de los Muertos with Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs, whose heartfelt and personal interpretations of classic Mexican rancheras have elevated her into the upper echelon of premiere vocalists,” Portillo says. “Her program ‘Al Chile’ will feature the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company from Los Angeles and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas from El Paso, Texas. The ancient Mesoamerican tradition of the Day of the Dead will come alive in song and dance.” Downs will perform at Centennial Hall.
In addition to Luis Fonsi, Casino del Sol is ready to satisfy all our Latin music longings. Coming to the casino’s AVA Amphitheater: Accordionist and songwriter Ramón Ayala brings his norteño sounds here Sept. 21. Ayala has recorded more than 100 albums and is considered a superstar in the genre. He has been making his infectious music for more than 60 years. Catch his concert and you’ll understand why he has such longevity.
Also, singer, songwriter, actor and heartthrob Roberto Tapia stops through the AVA with Conjunto Primavera on Oct. 12. And Gloria Trevi’s must-hear voice will fill the amphitheater Oct. 27.