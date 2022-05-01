Latosha Collier, Top 5 LPN

I began my nursing career in 2010. I became a nurse to provide authentic genuine care to every patient regardless of their background. I have worked in various roles as a nurse but mostly in correctional and clinical settings. I currently work as a Charge Nurse for El Rio, aiding my colleagues and helping orient new employees. My greatest joy is participating in El Rio’s community organization events around Tucson. I have received awards from the City of Tucson and El Rio for my work during the Covid pandemic.

I am hard working, determined and have an exemplary work ethic. I will be attending the RN program in this fall. My goal is to obtain my Master’s Degree in nursing to teach what I love to do. I want to give my heartfelt appreciation to my colleagues at El Rio. I love working at El Rio, they have given me the confidence to excel in my position. Thank you to my family, who encourages and gives me the strength to follow my dreams every day.