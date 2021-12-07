Laura Stephens, Banner-University Medical Center Tucson
Dr. Laura Stephens is a board-certified pathologist and transfusion medicine specialist. She directs the Blood Bank at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson. As an award-winning educator and assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Laura teaches medical students and residents about the importance of a stable, diverse blood supply and how to carefully use this precious resource.
She is honored to support patients in the Tucson community by collaborating to provide convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients, internationally-sourced blood for individuals with rare blood types, and special blood products for cancer fighters and victims of traumatic accidents, among others. She is also an active advocate for women and underrepresented groups in the medical field. Laura graduated summa cum laude from Duke University, received her medical degree from the University of Chicago, and completed her specialty training at UC San Diego and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.