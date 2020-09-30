 Skip to main content
Lauren Ware

Lauren Ware is set to arrive on the UA campus with other volleyball players on July 1. She is also expected to be a key player on the women’s basketball team.

Number: 32

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Hometown: Bismarck, N.D. (Century HS)

Last season's stats: 17.3 pts, 11.1 reb, 4.6 blk and 2.1 ast 

