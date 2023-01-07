Lauri Markkanen moves into exclusive company

My lasting memory of Arizona’s 2017 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Lauri Markkanen is not of the night he scored 29 against UCLA at the Pac-12 Tournament, or of the afternoon he scored 30 to beat Arizona State at McKale Center.

Instead, it was his final UA game, a crushing 73-71 Sweet 16 loss to a 24-13 Xavier team, a game in which Markkanen scored just nine points and didn’t get off a shot in the final 6½ minutes.

A few days later, Markkanen and his father announced he would enter the NBA draft. On Thursday, Markkanen scored 49 points in the Utah Jazz’s victory over Houston. It made Markkanen the seventh ex-Wildcat to score at least 40 in an NBA game. Here are the ex-Wildcats who preceded him::

60, Gilbert Arenas, 2006 . Arenas scored 40 or more points 30 times in his NBA days, including games of 54 and 51 for the Washington Wizards.

. Arenas scored 40 or more points 30 times in his NBA days, including games of 54 and 51 for the Washington Wizards. 54, Damon Stoudamire, 2005 . “Mighty Mouse’’ never had a game in which he scored in the 40s, but he had an unforgettable 54-point game against New Orleans in his 10th NBA season.

. “Mighty Mouse’’ never had a game in which he scored in the 40s, but he had an unforgettable 54-point game against New Orleans in his 10th NBA season. 46, Jason Terry, 2002 . In his third NBA season, Terry scored 46 against Atlanta. He scored 43 later that season.

. In his third NBA season, Terry scored 46 against Atlanta. He scored 43 later that season. 44, Mike Bibby, 2006 . It took Bibby 25 shots to get his 44 points against Philadelphia. Bibby scored 40 or more points fivetimes.

. It took Bibby 25 shots to get his 44 points against Philadelphia. Bibby scored 40 or more points fivetimes. 41, Sean Elliott, 1992 . In the only 40-point game of his NBA career, Elliott had 41 against Dallas when he made 16 of 22 shots.

. In the only 40-point game of his NBA career, Elliott had 41 against Dallas when he made 16 of 22 shots. 41, Aaron Gordon, 2017. Although he is known as a dunker more than a scorer – Gordon has never averaged more than 17.6 points per season – he scored 41 in his second game of the 2017-18 season, against Brooklyn.