Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road, Marana
What to expect: The Tigers showed the state that they’re no joke last week, when they beat Scottsdale Horizon 42-36. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. Coach Louie Ramirez will experience his first home game, but it won’t be a walk in the park. Fairfax lost last week’s game to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in a shootout, which isn’t a bad loss considering the Saints were in the state title game last season. However, the home team should win 49-42.