You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Law and order briefs

Law and order briefs

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old man during a house party on Tucson’s north side last month, police say.

Marcos-Angelo Fimbres, 21, faces a murder charge in the Nov. 16 shooting of Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi at a home in the 2400 block of Loretta Drive, a Tucson police news release said.

At about 3:30 a.m., police responding to the shooting found Abdullahi with gunshot wounds in the front yard. The home is west of East Grant and North Country Club roads.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Abdullahi, along with other teens and young adults, were at the party when shots were fired during a fight outside and Abdullahi was struck. Most witnesses fled the scene while others spoke to detectives, the news release said.

Last week, detectives identified Fimbres and obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested Dec. 11 in midtown and booked at the Pima County jail.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News