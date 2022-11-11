Law and order briefs

Woman hit by police car
A woman was injured when she was struck by a Tucson Police Department vehicle on the city’s west side Thursday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., the TPD vehicle struck the woman east of West Grant and North Oracle roads. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic detective’s preliminary findings indicate that jaywalking is a factor in the collision, police said.
Student arrested at Mountain View
A Mountain View High School student was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly brought a toy gun to school, officials said.
At 1:32 p.m., Pima County Sheriff deputies responded to the school after receiving reports that a student possessed a firearm. The northwest-side school then went into lockdown.
People are also reading…
Deputies and school resource officers made contact with the student and deemed the school safe, lifting the lockdown, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.
Detectives said the item seen was a toy gun, which was in the student’s vehicle, the news release said.
The student was arrested and charged on suspicion of interfering with an educational institution and a hoax, the news release said.