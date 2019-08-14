Mother, son killed in vehicle rollover
A mother and her son were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, which also seriously injured her infant daughter near Three Points. Another daughter suffered minor injuries.
Sabrina Coons, 38, and Layton Coons, 10, were killed in the crash on westbound Arizona 86 near milepost 154, which is east of Three Points. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined they were not wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.
Coons’ 1-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being thrown from the SUV while still in her car seat, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. She was properly buckled in her car seat, but the seat was not secured in the SUV, the DPS said.
Coons’ 2-year-old daughter was also in the back seat. She was properly restrained in a car seat and suffered minor injuries.
Impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.
‘Spice’ drug ring leader given 3-year sentence
The leader of a drug ring that brought in millions of dollars by selling the synthetic drug known as “spice” in Tucson was sentenced to three years in prison last week, according to court documents.
Samuel Salomon, 43, will serve three years’ probation after his release for possession with intent to distribute the controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The sentence also comes with a $1.2 million judgment and forfeiture of 14 properties, court documents said.
According to a plea agreement, Salomon was the leader of a drug trafficking organization made up of at least 10 other members. Under his command, the group obtained controlled substances from China and raw plant material to create spice products.
The spice, which is similarly ingested like tobacco, was packed into bags or plastic bottles and sold at Tucson smoke shops operated by Salomon.
Between 2013 and 2016, the ring had about 793,500 grams of spice out for sale leading to an estimated $3.1 million in revenue, the court documents said. The money was used to purchase properties and vehicles, such as a Cadillac Escalade and a Maserati GT.
Special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the group in March 2014. An IRS investigation determined the group registered numerous companies with the Arizona Corporation Commission from 2011 to 2016. Most of the businesses were believed to be shell companies used to disguise the proceeds from drug sales, court documents said.
Court cases are ongoing for some of the other members of the ring.