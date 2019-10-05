Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist
A motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision with a Jeep on Tucson’s east side Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at East 22nd Street and South Houghton Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, Dugan said.
Dugan said the intersection would be closed until sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Drivers were to avoid the area while detectives investigate.
Man crashes into tree on east side, dies
A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson’s east side early Saturday, officials said.
Around 2:45 a.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to a report of a serious injury crash at South Kolb Road and East Irvington Road. Alan James Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon arrival, officers found a 1985 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck on the median that had crashed into a tree.
Based on roadway evidence, traffic detectives determined Walker was driving southbound on Kolb Road and lost control of the vehicle just south of Irvington Road, according to a department news release.
The driver hit the west curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to head eastbound across all three lanes of traffic and into the median.
Witnesses reported they saw the truck speeding, driving without headlights and swerving all over the road before the crash, the department said. It is unknown whether Walker was intoxicated, police said, but officers found several empty alcohol containers in the vehicle and at the scene.
Stephanie Casanova