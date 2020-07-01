Law and order briefs

Motorcycle, car crash kills 2 on east side
Two men died Tuesday evening in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side, police said.
Around 6:30 p.m., Tucson police and firefighters responded to the intersection of East Speedway and North Van Buren Avenue, just east of North Craycroft Road, to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist, Brandon Vincent Cleveland, 40, was riding a 2007 Suzuki eastbound on speedway at a high speed when he collided with a 2010 Chrysler 300 driven northbound on Van Buren by Abner Tovar Ortiz, 26.
Excessive speed and failing to yield for a stop sign were factors in the crash, police said.
Cleveland was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle he was riding had been reported stolen, police said.
Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.
Tucson police said it’s unlikely any charges or citations will be issued.
Fight inside box truck leads to crash, 1 death
The driver of a box truck died after an altercation with his passenger Tuesday on Tucson’s northwest side, officials said.
The fight between the driver, Matthew Hosford, 39, and the passenger, Michael Stewart Jr., 33, led Hosford to drive through a chain-link fence and crash into a home in the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive, which is north of West Twin Peaks Drive, said Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrested Stewart on suspicion of first-degree murder, the department said in a news release.
Hosford, who was pronounced dead on scene, did not appear to have died as a result of the crash, deputies said.
Deputies found Hosford outside the truck with signs of trauma, the department said, though it did not specify the nature of his wounds.
Green Valley man dies in motorcycle crash
A Green Valley man died Tuesday after losing control of his motorcycle near Sahuarita, officials said.
Alfred Eaton, 70, was riding his motorcycle south on South Nogales Highway when he suffered a medical issue and lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection of East Sahuarita Road, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release.
Sahuarita police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m., police said.
Speed or alcohol were not factors in the crash and Eaton was wearing a helmet, police said.
Stephanie Casanova
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!