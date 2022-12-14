Law and order briefs

Inmate at state prison found dead

An inmate at the state prison in Tucson died on Monday, officials said.

On December 12, staff at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson discovered Joseph Harris, 46, unresponsive in his housing unit with what appeared to be a sheet around his neck, a news release from the state prison said.

Staff rendered aid to Harris and called 911. Tucson Fire personnel arrived at the unit shortly after and pronounced Harris dead, the news release said.

An investigation is being conducted by criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Harris was taken into custody in 2015 after he was sentenced in Maricopa County for first-degree murder, the news release said.

DPS seeks driver in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run collision that left a woman dead on Tucson’s south side last week.

On Dec. 8 at 11:09 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling east on West Ajo Way near South La Cholla Boulevard when it struck Melissa Drum, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Drum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. There is currently no vehicle description.