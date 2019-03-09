Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash
Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday’s crash on the east side as Noah J. Duke, 35.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Tucson police were dispatched to the intersection of North Wilmot Road and North El Dorado Place, near East Speedway, for a motorcycle crash.
Duke was riding a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle north on Wilmot from Speedway, police said. Witnesses told police he was driving at a high rate of speed, a department news release said.
A gold 1998 Mercedes Benz was southbound on Wilmot and was making a left turn to go east on El Dorado. Duke, who was wearing a helmet, collided with the front passenger side of the Mercedes, police said.
He was taken with life-threatening injuries to a hospital where he died.
The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials say impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been made.