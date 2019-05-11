Three people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a Circle K in midtown Tucson, an official confirmed Saturday.
At about 7 p.m., Tucson police officers were dispatched to the store near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road after reports of the shooting. They found several shell casings spread across the property.
A woman was one of the three victims, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
It appears at least two people exchanged gunfire at the scene, according to Magos. Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.
Friday’s initial report said at least one person had suffered life-threatening injuries.
No one had been detained as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Magos said.