Tucson police ID couple in apparent murder-suicide
Tucson police have identified the man who shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside an east-side home Friday, Tucson police say.
Andrew Wiley, 53, and his wife Cindi Wiley, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, Dugan said Saturday evening.
About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a neighbor’s report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of North Fenceline Drive, near Houghton Road and Broadway, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
While en route officers learned an 8-year-old boy, the couple’s grandson, was living at the home from a family member asking police to check the welfare at the residence.
The attempts to contact the couple were unsuccessful, Dugan said, which led Tucson SWAT officers to force their way into the home.
Officers sent in a robot equipped with video capabilities that showed the couple unresponsive on the floor.
The grandson was found unharmed inside, Dugan said.
Shaq Davis
1 shot to death in apparent home invasion in Sahuarita
One of the two people shot in an apparent home invasion has died, Sahuarita police said Saturday night.
He had been identified as 59-year-old Manuel Bojorquez of Eloy.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road, west of South Nogales Highway, Lt. Sam Almodova, a department spokesman said in a news release.
The second victim was released from a hospital after being treated.
Details of the shooting and the two victims have not been released as of Saturday night.
The investigation so far shows, “multiple Spanish-speaking males entered the home with multiple firearms and fired shots,” the release said.
The gunmen had their faces covered.
