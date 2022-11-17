Law and order briefs

Man struck by vehicle dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in midtown last month has died, officials say.

On Oct. 29, officers arrived at the 3500 block of East Broadway, near South Randolph Way, after receiving reports of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, 24, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

Tucson police said Rodriguez was attempting to cross Broadway from north to south when he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east in the curb lane. Rodriguez was crossing about 100 feet east of South Randolph Way, which is where the nearest marked crosswalk is located.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was also determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

On Nov. 16, Rodriguez died due to his injuries, police said.

Crossing in the middle of the block was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said.

Inmate found dead in jail cell

An inmate was found dead at the Pima County jail on Tuesday night, officials say.

At 7:50 p.m., corrections officers found Hugh Gillespie Burford, 50, in his cell and administered life-saving efforts. Burford reportedly tied a pair of socks to a toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Despite attempts to resuscitate, Burford was pronounced dead. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, police said.

Burford was booked on Nov. 11 and charged on suspicion of trafficking of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.