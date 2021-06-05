Law and order briefs

Man dies after officer shooting

The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred Friday night on Tucson’s east side.

Officers located a domestic violence suspect at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Road. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Raymond Edwards, was displaying a sharp-edged weapon, police said. Officers verbally contacted Edwards and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused. When Edwards began advancing toward the officers with the weapon in hand, police said, two officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately began rendering first aid, but Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting are Sergeant Richard Legarra, a 16-year veteran of the TPD, and Officer Chad Barker, a six-year TPD veteran.

Man arrested after fatal crash

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash that ended in the death of one of his passengers Friday, Tucson police said.