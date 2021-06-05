Law and order briefs

Man dies after officer shooting
The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred Friday night on Tucson’s east side.
Officers located a domestic violence suspect at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Road. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Raymond Edwards, was displaying a sharp-edged weapon, police said. Officers verbally contacted Edwards and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused. When Edwards began advancing toward the officers with the weapon in hand, police said, two officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.
Officers immediately began rendering first aid, but Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The officers involved in the shooting are Sergeant Richard Legarra, a 16-year veteran of the TPD, and Officer Chad Barker, a six-year TPD veteran.
Man arrested after fatal crash
A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash that ended in the death of one of his passengers Friday, Tucson police said.
Shortly after 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the crash involving a 2000 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Dodge Charger, and a 2018 Audi Q5 at the intersection of North Jessica Avenue and East Broadway.
Two passengers of the Corolla suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital where one of them, Joy Lynn Jacobs, 67, was declared dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Detectives determined the driver of the eastbound Corolla, Christopher Paul Myers, made a left turn onto northbound Jessica in front of the westbound Charger at the intersection.
The initial collision caused the Corolla to strike the Audi, which was stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes.
A DUI officer found Myers was impaired during the fatal crash after conducting an evaluation, the department said.
Myers faces charges of manslaughter, criminal damage and two counts of aggravated assault police, police said.
Arizona Daily Star