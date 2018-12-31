Tucson man dies in house fire
Firefighters in the Tucson area say a man died in a house fire Saturday night.
The Northwest Fire District says it got several calls about a fire at a home in the 9100 block of North Rock Dove Place and found it engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
A woman who was able to escape was checked for smoke inhalation, but firefighters facing high heat, zero visibility and extensive fire conditions couldn’t find a missing man in time. They later found him in a hallway and declared him dead at the scene. The department didn’t identify the man, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
6 displaced after fire on east side; 5 apartments condemned
Six people were displaced and five apartments have been condemned for fire and smoke damage after an early Sunday morning fire on the city’s east side, according to Capt. Hector H. Carpio with the Tucson Fire Department.
Fire units responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Wilmot Road, near East Pima Street, just after 7 a.m., Carpio said.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No firefighters or occupants were injured in the blaze, Carpio said.
2 mobile-home fires keep TFD busy on Saturday night
Two structure fires on Saturday night, one on the northwest side and the other on the city’s south side, damaged two mobile homes, according to Chief Barrett Baker, with the Tucson Fire Department.
The first fire occurred in the 700 block of West Roger Road, west of North Oracle Road after 8 p.m., Baker said.
Neighbors were concerned over the resident of the home but after their arrival, firefighters were able to conduct a search in heavy smoke for the resident and found the home unoccupied, he said.
The resident living at the home has not been contacted, Baker said.
At 9:40 pm, TFD crews responded to another fire in the 6200 block of South Southland Boulevard, near the South Nogales Highway and East Bilby Road, Baker said.
Smoke and flames were coming out of the windows of the second mobile home when the first TFD unit arrived.
After a brief search it was determined the home was unoccupied and crews continued fighting the fire from the outside.
Because of the damage, the structure was condemned, Baker said.
In both fires, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires. There were no injuries to the firefighters at either fire, Baker said.