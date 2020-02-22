Law and order briefs

Fatal crash closes I-10 on south side
At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 Friday night, officials said.
A crash on I-10 near 22nd Street closed eastbound lanes for about two hours around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The Department of Public Safety did not disclose details regarding the crash but said it was working on notifying next of kin, indicating someone died in the crash.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people were injured in the crash.
DPS: 3 high schoolers killed in van rollover
Three high school students were killed when a van rolled over on U.S. 70 in rural southeastern Arizona, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday.
Around 10 p.m. Friday night, an Eastern Arizona College passenger van carrying seven area high school students and an Eastern Arizona College student was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes, left the roadway and rolled over, the DPS said in a news release.
Three of the high school students were ejected from the van and died, the DPS said. The driver and five other students suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The wreck occurred west of Safford. The highway was shut down for about three hours after the crash. The identities of those killed were not immediately available, the DPS said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation. The DPS said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Stephanie Casanova